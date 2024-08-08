Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Sam. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

‘Love is Blind’ UK viewers have called out one of the contestants for allegedly fat shaming his new bride-to- be.

After months of build up, the first series of the British version of ‘Love Is Blind’ has finally landed on Netflix. The first four episodes of the experimental dating show aired on the platform yesterday (Wednesday August 7).

But, viewers are unimpressed with one contestant in particular, after he appeared to fat shame his fiancée. Product design manager Sam, 31, matched up with 29-year-old Nicole during their dates in the pods, and he then decided to propose to her.

The premise of the show, which began in the United States, sees single men and women date each other in pods so that they can hear each other but not see each other. On the basis of the connections they make sight unseen, they decide to get engaged. Only then may they meet and see what each other look like. After asking Nicole to be his wife, Sam seemingly starts to worry about her appearance because of a comment she made to him after his proposal - and it’s caused uproar from fans.

Confiding in his male co-stars, Sam said: "She said one weird thing though, it was so weird. I said ‘I can't wait to run down and pick you up to kiss and cuddle you’. Nicole then freaked out and said ‘Well, you might not be able to’. I was like: "What?' Was she implying something?" I like meat. It's fine if somebody's a bit like. . . It's just a weird thing to say.”

Fans have reacted with horror at his comments. On X, one said: “Sam from Love is Blind UK is literally all my worst nightmares wrapped into one measly little man.” Another added: “Okay I’ve started Love is Blind UK and Sam is giving me the ick.”

A third person said: “Everything Sam says on #loveisblinduk is about himself, not the other person. "You're just what I need", "I want somebody to love me" etc. And he got really put off at the thought Nicole might be too heavy to pick up. And that awful scarf round his neck! So many icks.”

Love Is Blind UK series one contestant Nicole. Photo by Netflix. | Netlfix

Referencing another contestant who rejected Sam, another wrote: “Shout out to Jasmine for noticing Sam’s red flags. Wish Nicole would see them too.” Another one of the men, Benaiah, who had previously also struck up a romance with Nicole, choose to warn her about Sam's actions. He returned to the pod and told her: "I don't think Sam is here for genuine reasons."

Nicole then decided to end her engagement and quit the show. She later said in a piece to camera: “Sam and I are meant to be on the retreat but something didn't quite feel right.” Nicole also said she realised she'd made a mistake after seeing a "sign" during Sam's proposal. She explained: "When I took the ring, I placed it on the wrong finger, on the right finger. He didn't notice. Now I look back in hindsight that was a sign that it just wasn't right."

Episodes one to four of Love Is Blind UK, hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, are available to watch now on Netflix. The further seven episodes of the series will be released later this month.