A clip from a Spanish reality TV show has gone viral online, with social media users describing the shocking moment as “insane”.

The clip from Temptation Island Spain, also known as ‘La Isla de las Tentaciones’, has racked up hundreds of millions of views on X (formerly Twitter) as the dramatic scenes were shared across the social media site. Viewers saw as a contestant Montoya broke down as he was shown a live feed of his girlfriend Anita in a very compromising position with another contestant, Manuel.

Montoya is seen sprinting off down the beach, towards the villa where Anita and Manuel are getting intimate while a lightning storm rolls in above the waves. The show’s host Sandra Barneda attempts to calm him down, yelling after him “Montoya, por favour!”. The phrase began trending on X after the clip went viral, with users sharing memes with the phrase attached.

The shocking scenes have been called “insane” and “wild” by viewers, with many sharing their need to watch the show in full. You can watch the clip below (WARNING: contains scene of a sexual nature)

Can you watch Temptation Island Spain in the UK?

The Spanish edition of Temptation Island is currently not broadcast in the UK. In Spain, the show airs on the free-to-air channel Cuatro and is also available to Spanish residents via the Mitele streaming site, which is geolocated to the country.

You may be able to use a VPN (virtual private network) to change your device’s location to Spain to access the title on mitele.es. While the use of VPNs are not illegal in the UK, some streaming and online services forbid the use of a VPN to access their site in their terms & conditions, so be sure to check this before tuning in.

However, for British viewers wanting to tune into ‘La isla de las tentaciones’, Mitele explains in its terms and conditions that content on its site will only be available in the Spanish language.

What is Temptation Island?

Temptation Island is a reality show format which has been sold to territories across the world. The premise of the show is that unmarried couples travel to a tropical island to have their relationship tested by new romantic interests before deciding if they want to settle down forever.

There have been editions of the show in Australia, Brazil, Spain, Finland, South Africa, Argentina, Chile, Germany and India among many others. There was a short-lived British version of the show, which aired on Sky 1 from September 2001 to March 2002.

The original US version of Temptation Island first aired in Fox in January 2001 and last three seasons, with USA Network reviving the series in 2019. Since then five more seasons have aired.

Netflix acquired the rights to Temptation Island in 2024, with the new US series of the show set to drop on the streaming site from March 12.