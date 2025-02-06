Love Island All Stars season two may feel like it has only just begun but the end is already in sight for our islanders.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hit ITV reality show returned for its second All Stars installment in January, with stars such as Curtis Prichard, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Luca Bish all re-entering the villa for a second chance at love. There have been twists and turns (and a few tantrums) already this season, and the end line is now in sight.

Ex-islander Amy Hart revealed on the companion podcast Love Island: The Morning After, which she hosts with fellow ex-islander Indiyah Polack, that the finale of All Stars season two is closer than you think. Speaking on the podcast, Amy let slip that the show’s final is “two weeks away”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Island traditionally airs its live finals on Monday evening, meaning that the most likely date for the Love Island All Stars final is Monday, February 17.

This means that the second series of the All Stars edition of the show will roughly follow the five-week timeline that last year’s premiere series followed. As a result of the shorter series, producers have been forced to cut some Love Island staples.

Casa Amor was missing from the 2024 series, and remains missing from the 2025 series so far. Love Island executive producer Mike Spencer told The Mirror at the time: "Casa Amor, as we know and love it, doesn’t really work for a five week run because you need time to bed in, get to know each other, see if they are for you and if you want to switch it up.

"I think you don’t need the element of bringing a massive influx of new islanders in. That is good for an eight week run but you don’t need it for this. This is going to be more intense and people will fall for each other quicker."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers watched last night’s episode as the result of the public vote was revealed to the islanders, with new arrival Chuggs paired with Danielle and bombshell Samie coupled up with Luca. Luca’s new coupling left his former partner Grace in tears after the pair experienced a bumpy moment when Samie arrived at the South African villa on Tuesday evening (February 4).