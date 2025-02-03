A Love Island star has urged her fans to ‘always wear your seatbelt’ after she was involved in a car crash with a bus while her one-year-old daughter was in the car.

30-year-old Shaughna Phillips has told her 1.4 million Instagram fans that she was “involved in a minor crash” on Saturday night.

The reality star, who welcomed her baby daughter Lucia in April 2023, shared a video of a smashed bus windscreen on her Instagram story as she told fans what had happened. She wrote: “Could have been much worse, and with Lucia in the car which was the scariest part. A bit sore today but I’ll take that any day. Always wear your seatbelt.”

Phillips who took part in the first ‘Love Island’ winter series in 2020, did not give any more information about what happened in the incident, but both her and Lucia were unharmed. The image she shared from the crash showed the windscreen of the double-decker bus cracked and shattered in places. The front panel of the bus was also hanging off because of the impact.

The star became a fan favourite after being she was by fellow islander Callum Jones, when he decided to form a couple with Molly Smith in the rival villa, Casa Amor. During the re-coupling scene that followed, Phillips uttered the two words – “congrats, hun”. That led to her becoming an internet sensation, with the phrase instantly trending on X.

Since the crash, Phillips has been posting content as usual on her page, showing her fans her clothing and her hairstyles.

Phillips is raising her daughter a single mother after the tot’s father, Billy Webb, was charged with one count of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and one count of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs on January 21 2023. Webb was then arrested in a drugs raid and was sentenced to nine years in jail in November 2023 after admitting conspiracy to supply 4.5kg of cocaine worth at least £360,000. He was released from his nine-year sentence last year after just 12 months.