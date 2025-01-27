Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Love Island star claims she tries to avoid speaking to Uber drivers after one creep looked her up on Instagram and returned to her HOME later that night

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Love Island star claims she tries to avoid speaking to Uber drivers after one creep looked her up on Instagram and returned to her HOME later that night.

Anna-May Robey had been on her way back from a night out with a friend in Manchester when she says the Uber driver started acting strangely. The ex-Islander, 22, described how he stopped the vehicle and pulled over to look her up on Instagram, before offering her a refund for the trip. Anna-May, who appeared on season 9 of the ITV show in 2023, says the experience became even more unsettling after she'd been dropped home. But 20 minutes after being dropped off, Anna-May, who is originally from Swansea but now lives in Manchester, claims she received a phone call from the same driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna-May Robey | Kennedy News/annamayrobey

Anna-May, who lasted just nine days in the villa before she was dumped from the Island, claims the Uber driver then asked her to come downstairs because he had something for her. A freaked out Anna-May says she played along with the driver's requests to go downstairs, before hanging up and blocking his number. After sharing the story time video with her 76,300 TikTok followers, the full-time influencer said she was creeped out and viewers suggested the driver's behaviour was a breach of data protection. Uber branded the alleged incident totally unacceptable and said they are currently investigating it.

Anna-May Robey | Kennedy News/annamayrobey

The reality star admits the incident in September last year left her so rattled that she now tries not to speak to drivers as much and tries to always travel with a friend for additional safety.

Anna-May said: “I had had a bit to drink because I'd just been on a night out. I booked an Uber to get home and I live in an apartment building on my own. I got in the Uber and was chatting to the Uber driver - I think he must have seen my name when I booked it and he was asking me what I do for a living. Then he asked me what my Instagram username was. He pulled over and looked at my Instagram account and said he was going to refund me the money for the trip.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘this is a bit strange’, but because I'd had a bit to drink, I just let it slide. I probably wasn't thinking into it as much as I would if I was sober. I went inside mine and ordered a McDonalds or something from Deliveroo. Then I had a phone call from a random number but I thought it was my food delivery so I answered. It was the Uber driver - he said that he'd just dropped me off and that he was outside and he had something for me. I was like ‘OK, I'll be down now’, but obviously I didn't go down, I just blocked the number.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna-May says she was left feeling freaked out by the fact that the Uber driver appeared to now know so many of her personal details.

Anna-May said: “I was a bit freaked out at that moment when he rang me because I remember thinking to myself how has he got my number? I think I was more freaked out about the fact that he knew where I lived, he had my number, he knew my name - he had all of this information about me just because of Uber. I don't know if he knew that I lived on my own or not.”

After sharing the video online, Anna-May claims that the Uber safety team reached out to her and made contact with the driver to investigate the incident. The 22-year-old says the safety team explained to her that the driver claimed he returned to her apartment and phoned her to return an earring she had left on the back seat.

However she claims she had not left an earring in his vehicle and believes it was a lie. Anna-May, who previously worked as a payroll administrator, said: “I hadn't left an earring or anything in the back of the car. I know what earrings I was wearing and I came back with them both. He wouldn't have seen them anyway if I had, at that point in time. I was quite annoyed actually because I knew that was a lie. Because he was lying, what were his intentions? He wouldn't need to lie really if I had actually left something in the back of the car.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna-May says the Uber driver responsible has since been blocked from picking her up for future trips - but she still fears what may have happened if she had gone downstairs alone as he'd requested.

Anna-May said: "They [Uber] didn't really take it any further to be honest. They just said that they'd blocked him from being able to pick me up. They also said if I get into an Uber with a friend which has been booked through another account and he turns up then I can refuse and get the money back - but to be honest I wouldn't even know if it was him. I don't think they Uber took it as far as they should have. I don't think that's fair because if you've done that once it can happen to anyone and it could happen again.

“I don't even think that he should have that job. I think it can happen to anyone and you just never know what the outcome could have been.”

After sharing the storytime video on TikTok, the clip went viral racking up over 32,400 views, likes, comments and shares. One user commented: “Sure that's a breach of data protection .. he can't keep your details babe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another wrote: “I’d lie about my job and never tell anyone you live alone!”

Someone else commented: “Not an Uber driver taxi, but another delivery man got my number from the app I assume and kept trying to call and WhatsApp me lol.”

The Love Island star says the experience has changed how she travels with Uber and she makes a conscious effort to try and travel home with a friend. Anna-May said: “I think Uber safety does try to make Ubers as safe as they can, because they are known for being quite safe with the app and everything like that. It's probably not even Uber, it's the person and it's just a bit unlucky because some people are wrong and they will take advantage of the fact that they're picking up young girls from a night out as their job.”

Uber has described the incident as unacceptable and say they are continuing to investigate. A spokesperson said: “What has been described is totally unacceptable and we are currently investigating. All drivers who use the Uber app are required to follow our Community Guidelines and anyone found to be in breach of these guidelines risks losing access to the app.”