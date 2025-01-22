Ifuru Island Maldives: Celebrating ‘Love in Paradise’

Three palms

Ifuru Island Maldives is the ultimate romantic escape, with 147 luxurious beach suites and villas crafted for couples seeking a modern, elegant retreat.

Perfect for honeymoons, weddings, proposals, or serene getaways, the resort promises a haven of seclusion and beauty where every detail is tailored to create dreamy, unforgettable moments. From private ‘kissing spots’ and exclusive romantic packages to curated wedding offers and unbeatable deals, Ifuru Island Maldives caters to every couple’s desires. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Ifuru Island Maldives is looking to inspire loved up couples, whether planning for big moments or simply enjoying each other’s company – this is where you want to be!

Love in Paradise Package

Craft unforgettable memories with the Love in Paradise Package at Ifuru Island Maldives, designed for couples seeking the ultimate romantic getaway. Indulge in luxurious upgrades, exclusive dining experiences, and thoughtful touches that set the stage for love. Highlights include:

Waterfront

Romantic Dining: Floating breakfasts or canapes & cocktails, private dinners, and sunset cocktails.Couples’ Indulgences: A spa treatment, bubble bath setups, and romantic turn-downs.Memorable Moments: Private sunset cruises, lagoon dives, art classes, and photo sessions.Adventure Awaits: Complimentary water sports and snorkelling gear.Special Perks: $100 resort credit per person and bespoke keepsakes.

Say "I Do" in Paradise with Ifuru Island Maldives’ Free Wedding Package

Ifuru Island Maldives allows guests wedding of dreams become a reality with its Free Wedding Package, offering a host of complimentary features designed to create an unforgettable celebration. This package ensures couples can relax knowing that every detail is taken care of for their special day. Package highlights include signature cocktails, a dedicated wedding planner, a private & elegantly styled wedding venue, wedding cake, bridal bouquet and thoughtful touches such as a flower-adorned villa turn-down and a decorated buggy ride to the ceremony. Cherish the moment knowing everything has been handled. From a scenic venue to intimate details, this package transforms a wedding into an extraordinary event in one of the world’s most romantic destinations.

Available for bookings on the Exclusively Yours Premium All-Inclusive plan between 1 May 2025 and 30 September 2025 (minimum stay of 7 nights).

Barbie Tower

Sealed with a Kiss

Everyone knows, it doesn’t count unless you have a picture! Couples visiting Ifuru Island Maldives can discover charming ‘kissing spots’ scattered across the island—perfectly designed to create dreamy, picture-perfect moments. These special locations allow guests to savour the moment in stunning natural settings with the dazzling turquoise waters glistening in the background. Paradise!

Nightly rates at Ifuru Island Maldives start from $600 for a Sunset Sky Suite on a double occupancy all-inclusive basis.

For more information about Ifuru Island Maldives, please visit https://www.ifuruisland.com/ or call 0870 0267 145.