Two new bombshells are set to enter the Love Island All Stars villa, with another former winner to step through the door.

Series 10 winner Sammy Root is set to arrive in scenes to be shown on tonight’s episode (January 29). He will arrive at the South African villa with series three contestant Danielle Sellers.

Sammy is known to fans after winning the 2023 series alongside his now ex-girlfriend Jess Harding, and will be known to many of the islanders inside the All Stars villa already. There might be one other familiar face, after the former winner’s stint on The Only Way Is Essex.

Did Sammy and Elma date on TOWIE?

Sammy Root and Elma Pazar both appeared on The Only Way Is Essex together before joining Love Island All Stars. | ITV

After appearing on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019, Elma joined the cast of TOWIE in 2022 as a regular cast member. Sammy joined the cast of TOWIE in 2024.

The pair appeared together on series 33 of the ITVBe reality show, and even struck up a flirtation at the time. Rumours swirled that they were linked together during their time on the show, but nothing was ever confirmed by either party.

What has Sammy said about seeing Elma in the Love Island All Stars villa?

Ahead of his return to love Island, Sammy has opened up about the possibility of re-visiting his flirtations with Elma. He said: "For the people I have met before, I’m excited to see them again, but who knows - it could be fun or it might be awkward."

Elma seems perfectly placed to look elsewhere for some love in the winter sun, after her partner Ronnie rekindled his spark with ex-girlfriend Harriet after she arrived as a bombshell. However, an insider told The Sun that she was conscious of the age gap between her and Sammy.

They said: "Elma has said the attraction with Sammy was nothing more than flirtation as she's conscious they have an age gap of nearly 10 years, but Love Island execs hope under the South African sun, love could bloom.

“Sammy is pals with a few of the lads too including Casey and Ron so will slot right in. He’s All Stars' second winner too, joining Ekin in that accolade.”

Speaking about what kind of girl he is looking for, Sammy said: "Previously I put a lot on looks whereas now I think it’s more important to focus on personality. I just want someone that's outgoing, adventurous, happy and just a jolly person that I can have fun with."

Love Island All Stars continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX Mondays to Fridays. Love Island All Stars: Unseen Bits airs every Saturday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.