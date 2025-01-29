Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest episode of Love Island All Stars saw a shocking mass cull of contestants as the islander partied away at a beach party.

Viewers of the reality TV show watched last night (January 28) as three islander were dumped from the island in a shocking twist. Our islanders got our of the villa for a little while, with a party held at the beach Vibe Club - but there was no shortage of drama.

Host Maya Jama crashed the party at the beach club to make the announcement that viewers had been voting for their favourite boy and girl. Luca and Elma topped the vote, but with great power comes great responsibility.

The duo were told that as the most popular boy and girl, they had the power to save just one of their fellow islanders who had landed in the bottom four of the vote. This meant that three islander were voted off of the show last night.

Luca and Elma has a tough decision to make as they were given the power to save just one of four contestants in the bottom of the public vote. | ITV

Who was dumped from Love Island last night?

Maya revealed that the four islanders at risk were Tina, Nas, Kaz, and Montell. Luca and Elma chose to save Tina, meaning that Kaz, Montell and Nas were all dumped from the island.

In their deliberations, they said that they felt that Tina still had a chance at finding love with current partner Scott, while Nas has found himself without an interested partner in the villa. Likewise, the pair said that they felt that Kaz and Montel, who coupled up only four days before after bombshell Montell stole Kaz from Ron, had found a pair that they were happy with and would be in a better position to leave together.

The triple-dumping comes after the shock elimination of Marcel Somerville and Olivia Hawkins last week. The couple came bottom of the public vote, but told Maya in an interview after their elimination that they were happy to be leaving together.

Last night’s ended with a teaser that saw two new bombshells entering the villa. Series 10 Sammy Root and series three contestant Danielle Sellers will be seen entering the villa in scenes to be shown tonight (January 29).

Love Island All Stars continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX Mondays to Fridays. Love Island All Stars: Unseen Bits airs every Saturday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.