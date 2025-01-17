Molly-Mae Hague opens up about health battle that led to ‘non-existent’ sex life ahead of new documentary
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Molly-Mae Hague will address her public break-up with fiancé Tommy Fury in the new Prime Video documentary. Molly-Mae: Behind It All will go behind-the-scenes following the social media influencer as she juggles motherhood and a career and the launch of her new fashion brand Maebe.
The influencer and best friend Maura Higgins attended the UK special screening of of the documentary in London on Thursday evening - which has already received mixed reviews from critics.
Molly-Mae, 25, opened up about her agonising battle with endometriosis over the years and how it has affected her libido. The health issue also reportedly led to a "non-existent sex life” with her ex-partner. The former Love Island runner-up couple (2019) split in August 2024 after a five year relationship.
The reality TV star was diagnosed with Endometriosis in 2021 and first spoke about it In her 2022 autobiography ‘Becoming Molly-Mae.’ She wrote: 'Before I was with Tommy, I wasn't really having sex, so I didn't really think there were any problems other than my period pains.'
“I was suffering horrendous pain - literally feeling like I'd been stabbed in the stomach - just awful. And it was causing me so many issues.Big TMI [too much information]! But my sex life just became non-existent: it was just not part of our relationship.”
What is Endometriosis?
According to the NHS website Endometriosis is where cells similar to those in the lining of the womb (uterus) grow in other parts of the body. It can have a big impact on your life.
When is Molly-Mae Hague’s documentary released?
Molly-Mae: Behind It All is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video from Friday January 17.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.