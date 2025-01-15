Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tommy Fury has spoken out about his break-up with Molly-Mae Hague for the first time in a new interview.

The Love Island couple shocked the word when they announced they were ending their relationship in August 2024. Following their public split Tommy Fury was hit by claims he cheated on Molly-Mae Hague with many women.

The boxer has now set the record straight in a new interview with Men’s Health blaming alcohol addiction for the couple's split. Tommy Fury said: “There’s been so much s*** in the papers every single day for the past six months: ‘Cheater, cheater, cheater; he slept with me; he slept with this girl’. Complete and utter b******s. And you can ask Molly herself.”

“The reason why me and Molly broke up was because I got addicted to alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore, it kills me to say it, [but] it’s true, I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink, and it is what it is. People go through different things in life and we all have our crosses to bear. I’ve got mine to bear.”

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague met on ITV Be reality series Love Island in 2019. They dated for five years and welcomed a daughter Bambi in January 2023 with the boxer proposing a few months later in July the same year.

Molly-Mae Hague announced the pair had split in an Instagram post, however the exes were spotted kissing at a New Year's eve party. The social media influencer will reportedly address their break-up in her new Prime documentary ‘Molly-Mae: Behind It All” which will be released on Friday January 17.

