Molly-Mae Hague is set to bear her soul in a new documentary series amid rumours that she has rekindled her relationship with ex Tommy Fury.

Molly-Mae: Behind It All drops on Amazon Prime later this week, with the former Love Island winner peeling back the curtain to her crazy life. Cameras were rolling in the aftermath of her dramatic break-up for ex-fiancé Tommy Fury, which shocked fans in August 2024.

Molly-Mae and Tommy’s break-up may have taken fans by surprise but according to new rumours, the pair may have rekindled their relationship. The former couple were reportedly spotted locking lips at a New Year’s party in Cheshire, sparking rumours they are back together.

The show’s first three episodes will air this month, while the second half of the show, which is reported to cover the New Years’ party and aftermath. Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

Molly-Mae: Behind It All arrives on Amazon Prime on January 17. | Amzaon/MGM Studios

How to watch Molly-Mae: Behind It All

The first three episodes of Molly-Mae: Behind It All will land on Prime Video on Friday, January 17. The show will be available in the Amazon streaming service, meaning that the only thing you will need to watch is a subscription to Prime.

What to expect in Molly-Mae: Behind It All

The docu-series will follow the 25-year-old influencer in her everyday life as she navigates motherhood, business and love. The show is set to feature Bambi, her almost-two-year-old daughter she shares with Tommy, as well as moments the businesswoman took toward launching her clothing brand Maebe.

Ina teaser trailer for the show, Molly-Mae is seen commenting on her heartbreak in the aftermath of her break-up with Tommy, saying: “All I ever wanted was to get married. Suddenly, overnight, every part of my life changed.

“The last couple of months has been like the worst couple of months of my life. I am angry with him. I am very hurt. Sometimes it just really hits you that I’m in this alone now.”

Hannah Blyth, Head of TV at Prime Video UK, said, “This year has been a transformative one for Molly, and we’re thrilled to offer Prime Video audiences exclusive, intimate access to her daily life and exciting new ventures through this series.

“Molly is a true powerhouse and her authenticity, resilience, and strength will undoubtedly resonate with viewers as she opens up like never before. It’s been a true pleasure collaborating with Molly and the talented teams at Lorton, Navybee and Workerbee.”