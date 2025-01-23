Love Island star Toby Aromolaran reportedly rushed to hospital with nasty injury
Love Island star Toby Aromolaren has reportedly been rushed to hospital with a nasty injury. The footballer, 25, shared a picture of himself on social media with a cut over his eyebrow and wrote: Happy January! Start the year off with 10 Stitches…” Although he did not disclose exactly what the injury was.
This comes after reports he is set for an All Stars return. According to The Sun, a source revealed Toby is being considered for another stint on the show following his appearance on last year's spin-off. “Love Island bosses have approached Toby about coming back for another round in the villa.”
The source added: “He created a lot of drama last time around with his turbulent romance with Georgia Steel, and obviously he was a fan favourite with his romance with Chloe Burrows during his original stint.”
Toby Aromolaren first appeared in season seven of Love Island in 2021. He coupled up with Chloe Burrows on day 14 and stayed together for the entire series. They went on to become the runners up of the series. They dated for a year after leaving the villa but eventually split in 2022.
Last year Toby went back into the villa for the first season of Love Island All Stars and couple up with Georgia Steel. The pair were on and off throughout the series but ended up coming fourth place as a couple. They split just four weeks after leaving the show.
