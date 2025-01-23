Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Toby Aromolaren first appeared on Love Island season 7 in 2021.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Island star Toby Aromolaren has reportedly been rushed to hospital with a nasty injury. The footballer, 25, shared a picture of himself on social media with a cut over his eyebrow and wrote: Happy January! Start the year off with 10 Stitches…” Although he did not disclose exactly what the injury was.

This comes after reports he is set for an All Stars return. According to The Sun, a source revealed Toby is being considered for another stint on the show following his appearance on last year's spin-off. “Love Island bosses have approached Toby about coming back for another round in the villa.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The source added: “He created a lot of drama last time around with his turbulent romance with Georgia Steel, and obviously he was a fan favourite with his romance with Chloe Burrows during his original stint.”

Toby Aromolaren first appeared in season seven of Love Island in 2021. He coupled up with Chloe Burrows on day 14 and stayed together for the entire series. They went on to become the runners up of the series. They dated for a year after leaving the villa but eventually split in 2022.

Last year Toby went back into the villa for the first season of Love Island All Stars and couple up with Georgia Steel. The pair were on and off throughout the series but ended up coming fourth place as a couple. They split just four weeks after leaving the show.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now