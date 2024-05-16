‘Love Island: All star’ contestants Kaz Kamwi and Chris Taylor attempted to reenact a viral trend that sees couples perform a show-stopping lift - but it appeared to end with Kamwi in hospital needed medical treatment. Photo by Instagram/kazkamwi.

A ‘Love Island’ star has been 'rushed to hospital' after attempting a TikTok trend with a co-star that then appeared to go very wrong.

‘Love Island: All star’ contestants Kaz Kamwi and Chris Taylor spent some time yesterday (Wednesday May 15) attempting to reenact a viral trend that sees couples perform a show-stopping lift which is normally performed by professional dancers and seen on ITV talent show ‘Dancing on Ice’.

When the lift is performed correctly, a man picks up the woman and spins her around before he drops and tumbles to the ground and performs a forward role. Attempting the lift themselves, 29-year-old Kamwi and Taylor, aged 33, shared videos of their multiple attempts over to their respective Instagram Stories.

However, things seemed to take a turn for the worst, after the pair then shared a photo of Kamwi lying in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace. Taylor captioned the pciture: “I am deeply, deeply sorry @kazkamwi.” it is unclear whether the injury is real or actually a spoof, however, as Taylor added a light-hearted emoji and their friends and fans took to the comments with lots of laughing face emojis too. Plus, his face didn’t look very serious as he stood by Kamwi’s bedside, and neither did he look very concerned.

On their joint Instagram Story, it seemed as though the pair that in fact got the impressive move right after numerous attempts. Fellow Love Islanders saw the funny side, as Georgia Harrison wrote: “Pahahahahahhahahaha, I’m obsessed I can’t imagine how long this took”. Former ‘Love Island’ winner Liam Reardon also said: “I'm impressed, that takes skill from the both of you”.

Kamwi and Taylor starred in ‘Love Island’ spin-off ‘All Stars’ together earlier this year, which brought together past contestants on the ITV 2 dating show for a second chance at love, and fans think that have grown close since leaving the villa in January. For that reason, they speculated whether the pair are actually seeing each other romantically, with one asking directly “are you dating Kaz”, and another boldly saying “you guys are dating”.

A third person asked if the pair are in a relationship, and added: “This is the only Love Island I watched and liked. These 2 were awesome and if they are dating, good for them!” Another responded: 'Why because there in a video together?' as the user replied: “that's also great. I was just saying I would be happy cause they didn't find love in the villa and they were both good people”.

Taylor originally appeared on series five of ‘Love Island’ in 2019, but was dumped after 15 days. He returned for ‘Love Island: All Stars’, where he entered the villa on day one but was subsequently dumped from the island on day 26.

Kamwi was an islander on season seven of the revived series of Love Island in 2021. She entered the villa on day one and came fourth place alongside Tyler Cruickshank on Day 58. When she returned for ‘Love Island: All Stars’, where she entered the villa on day one and was dumped from the island on Day 23.

It seems fans are likely to be incorrect with their theories about a romantic spark between the pair, however, as Taylor is thought to have signed up for the next series of Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating. A source told ’The Sun’ they see Taylor as a valuable addition to the show due to his large TikTok following and his role in the recent ‘Barbie’ film.

They said: “E4 bosses have been in talks with Chris as they're really keen to sign him on the dotted line. He'd be a huge get for them as, beyond Love Island, he's got a huge TikTok following and also been in the ‘Barbie’ movie, which got loads of people talking. Chris is keen too as he was really hoping to find a meaningful connection in the Love Island villa, but failed both times.”

Kamwi, meanwhile, is thought to have struck up a close bond with another fellow ‘Love Island’ co-star, Toby Aromolaran, after the pair spent the day together at Alton Towers Resort. Last month they were once again looking cosy at the Staffordshire theme park, where they were joined by fellow Love Island stars Taylor, twins Jess and Eve Gale and Mitchell Taylor.