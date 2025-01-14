Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Love Island couple, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, have ‘quietly’ ended their relationship.

Tasha 26, and Andrew, 29, have become the latest couple rumoured to be affected by the "Strictly curse." The pair, who met on Love Island in 2022 and quickly became fan favourites, reportedly split earlier this month.

The breakup comes as Tasha prepares to join the Strictly Come Dancing nationwide tour, where she will perform with Aljaž Škorjanec. The tour kicks off on Friday at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.

A source told The Sun: Tasha was madly in love with Andrew, but the cracks started to show when she appeared on Strictly. Her focus was purely on her dances with Aljaž, and that drove a wedge between them as time went by. Now she’s going off on tour, she’s going to be away from Andrew again."

The source added: “They talked about ending their relationship at the start of January, and she’s pretty much heading out on the Strictly tour as a single woman.”

Love Island couple Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page 'quietly' split following 'Strictly curse' speculation | Getty

Tasha has reportedly set up a profile on the celebrity dating app Raya, including photos from her Instagram account, such as one from December 19 where she’s wearing a red dress captioned: “Christmas party.” Her Raya profile describes her as a “Northern girly” who is “always smiling and laughing.”

The split marks a surprising turn for the couple, who moved in together shortly after leaving Love Island. In February 2023, they purchased a home in London, which they had been renovating.

Before joining Strictly, Tasha dismissed concerns about the show’s infamous “curse,” which has been linked to numerous breakups over its 20-year history. She told The Sun in September 2024: "Andrew, to me, is the hottest man on this whole planet. Me and Andrew trust each other 100 per cent. It’s not a make-or-break for us. We’re going to breeze through this because we’re going to marry each other one day, you know?"

Tasha continued: “It doesn’t bother us at all. We didn’t have a discussion about ‘the Strictly curse’ because we trust each other. It doesn’t play on our mind.” On January 1, Tasha commented with love hearts on Andrew’s Instagram post captioned: “2025 let’s get it.”

Tasha made history as Love Island’s first-ever deaf contestant and became a beloved figure on the show. Despite their split, both Tasha and Andrew have yet to comment publicly on their breakup.

What is the Strictly curse and which couples have broken up so far?

The ‘Strictly curse’ refers to the event where participants of the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing experience relationship breakups during or after their time on the show. Over the years, several couples have been affected:

Natasha Kaplinsky and Brendan Cole (2004): Rumours of an affair between newsreader Kaplinsky and her professional partner Cole during the first series led to the end of Cole's engagement to fellow dancer Camilla Dallerup.

Louise and Jamie Redknapp (2017): Singer Louise Redknapp's marriage to footballer Jamie Redknapp ended after her participation in the show, where she was partnered with Kevin Clifton.

Seann Walsh and Rebecca Humphries (2018): Comedian Walsh was photographed kissing his dance partner Katya Jones, leading to the end of his relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries.

Stacey Dooley and Sam Tucknott (2019): Documentary presenter Dooley split from her boyfriend Tucknott after winning the series with partner Kevin Clifton, with whom she later began a relationship.

Neil and Katya Jones (2019): Professional dancers Neil and Katya Jones ended their marriage following Katya's involvement in the Seann Walsh scandal.