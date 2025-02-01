Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Thomas has left the All Stars villa in tears after his romance hit the rocks.

A dramatic recoupling took place last night in the All Stars villa and the viewers were left on a cliffhanger to see if Curtis was going to recouple with Ekin-Su or opt for Danielle who had only chosen him the night before.

However, the attention has shifted from Curtis/Ekin-Su and Danielle to Scott Thomas, 36, who has quit the show. He left after the recoupling last night and according to The Sun, his doubts over his relationship with Tina Stinnes, had continued to grow in recent days.

A source told The Sun that “Since it first came to light Scott wasn’t feeling it with Tina on Vegas night, he’s struggled to feel free within the situation and push past his doubts.” A source also revealed to The Sun that “After taking some time out with the dedicated Love Island welfare team, Scott decided that the best thing he could do for himself was to remove himself from the situation.”

“He’s done so much work over recent years on self-love and he didn’t want to force a connection for the sake of it.”

“Scott had been top of Love Island bookers’ wishlist for years but he consistently turned them down.”

Before joining the Love Island All Stars villa, Scott Thomas had revealed to The Sun that “The format just works. Two of the couples from my original series are still now married - Cara and Nathan, Alex and Liv.

“I’d love to meet someone myself and settle down.”

Is Scott Thomas a twin?

Yes, Scott Thomas is a twin with Adam Thomas, who is best known for playing the part of Adam Barton in Emmerdale between 2009 and 2018. Scott and Adam also have an older brother, Ryan Thomas, who is best known for playing Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street.

Ryan Thomas has a daughter Scarlett from a previous relationship with Coronation Street star Tina O’Brien and two children, Roman and Lilah with The Only Way Is Essex star Lucy Mecklenburgh. Adam Thomas is married to Caroline Thomas (was Daly) and the couple have two children, son Teddy and daughter, Elsie.