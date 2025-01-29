Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Love Island winner Jack Fincham has been sentenced to six weeks in jail after his dog attacked a runner.

The 32-year-old was sentenced at Southend Magistrates’ Court today (January 29) after he pleaded guilty to two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog. It came after his black Cane Corso, named Elvis, mauled Robert Sudell in an incident in Swanley, Kent in September 2022.

Prosecutor Erin peck told the court that Mr Sudell had accepted an apology from Fincham, with the reality TV star being cautioned and told to take part in a responsible dog ownership course. Conditions were made at the time that required the dog to be muzzled.

However, Elvis had been involved into another incident more recently, in which the canine was out-of-control. The incident, which took place in June 2024, bit an unidentified man in Grays, Essex but no harm was done.

Love Island star is facing court after his dog (pictured) bit a man while supposedly 'out of control'. Photo by Instagram/@jack_charlesf. | Instagram/@jack_charlesf

Fincham was also ordered to pay £3,580 to the court, as well as a £200 compensation fee to Mr Sudell and a £50 compensation fee to the second victim. He gave a thumbs up to the court as he was led to the cells.

Richard Cooper, for Fincham, told presiding magistrate Anne Wade that his client “has no savings”, with Ms Wade stating that Fincham could instead pay in installments at £400 per month initially. She added an order the the Cane Corso must be muzzled in all public places, kept on a lead and not left alone with anyone under the age of 16.

Fincham gave a thumbs up to the court as he was led to the cells. His girlfriend TOWIE star Chloe Brockett, his parents and his brother were in attendance, with a woman, believed to be Ms Brockett, audibly crying as Fincham was led by officers.

Fincham shot to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island, after he won the ITV reality dating show alongside Dani Dyer.