TV star Katie Price has fuelled rumours that she has split from her boyfriend after making an emotional Instagram post.

The TV personality, 46, was rumoured to have ended her 11-month relationship with JJ Slater after the pair spent Christmas Day apart. Katie's representatives later told The Mirror that the pair were still an item, with Katie posting photos of her visiting Santa's Grotto with JJ and son Harvey.

However, Katie has fuelled rumours that they could be on the rocks once again with a cryptic post about setting "boundaries without guilt" and how she's "no longer afraid of losing others" as she's "finally found herself". Sharing the paragraph on her Instagram story, Katie wrote: "She used to tolerate a lot because she didn't want to lose people. She stayed quiet, overgave and made excuses for others, thinking it was the only way to keep the peace.

"But now, she knows better. She's learned that constantly shrinking herself to make others comfortable only leads to losing the most important relationship of all - her relationship with herself."

The paragraph continues, adding that the woman now "sets boundaries without guilt" and "speaks her truth" as the people who "truly value her will respect her limits and the ones who don't were never meant to stay". It concludes with: "She's no longer afraid of losing others - she's finally found herself."

JJ Slater is a reality star who appeared on Married At First Sight UK in 2023. He also owns his own clothing brand called Fully Blessed Co. Before going public with his relationship with Katie Price in the winter of 2024, JJ previously dated Love Island 2023 bombshell Ella Barnes on-and-off for a couple of years.