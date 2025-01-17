Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Katie Price sparks concerts over health after sharing a photo of her new look.

Katie Price has sparked concerns from fans after showing off her skinny frame. The former glamour model, 46, shared a clip of herself on social media modelling a burgundy co-ord gym and looking noticeably skinner.

Worried fans commented on the Instagram post, one person wrote: “Yeah, this isn't healthy, Katie, please get some help.” Another asked: “Who is looking after her? This needs flagging up before it goes too far.” A third commented: “Omg Katie what’s happening to you.”

Earlier this month, Katie's inner circle were reportedly left worried over her suspected addiction to cosmetic surgery. A source told Closer UK that she's on a mission.

Katie Price shocked fans when she introduced her 'three newborns' on Thursday (January 16). In a new YouTube video the model showed off her hyper-realistic Reborn dolls. In the video she said: “I do have an IVF show coming out this year because I did try and because I love babies. I've got three newborns and here they are.”

How many kids does Katie Price have?

Katie Price has five children, Harvey whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Dwight Yorke, Junior and Princess Andre who she shares with first husband Peter Andre and Jett and Bunny who she shares with ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

Who is Katie Price dating now?

Katie Price is dating former Married At First Sight UK star J Slater. The model confirmed the relationship on Instagram in February 2024. He also owns his own clothing brand called Fully Blessed Co. He was also in a previous relationship with Love Island star Ella Barnes.

When is Katie Price's new TV documentary released?

Katie Price: Making babies will be available to watch on Channel 4 on January 20 and January 21 from 10pm. It follows her IVF pregnancy journey with her ex- boyfriend Carl Wood.

