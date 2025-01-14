Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carl Woods has deleted his social media account after sharing a statement about an upcoming documentary.

Katie Price’s ex-boyfriend Carl Woods has deleted his Instagram account following a statement he shared about the new IVF documentary which he features in. The car salesman stars in the new documentary ‘Katie Price: Making Babies’ is set to air on Channel 4, Monday January 20.

Carl is set to feature in the new documentary that shows her IVF journey and plans to become a mum for the sixth time. He issued a public statement about his feelings towards the show which he has been "embarrassed" by. However he has since deleted his Instagram account.

The exes dated on and off for three years from 2020, they got engaged in 2021 but finally ended things in 2023. According to The Sun a close friend said: “Carl is embarrassed that this is being aired after their messy break-up.

“He has always claimed she cheated on him and he needed therapy after their relationship. He doesn’t want any reminders of Katie as he spent a long time forgetting that period of life and this brings it all up.”

Katie Price has five children, Harvey whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Dwight Yorke, Junior and Princess Andre who she shares with Peter Andre and Jett and Bunny who she shares with ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

