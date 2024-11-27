Lorraine Kelly was shocked after Kate Nash urged her to join her on OnlyFans.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly, 64, Kate Nash explained that she is currently selling pictures of her bottom on the X-rated site to fund her tour buses. The singer said: “I often flash a bit anyway so it was a fun idea, but I didn't think it would get this much of a reaction.”

She added “I've got a great bum.” before suggesting the TV legend should join the site and would make millions. Kate said: “You're so hot are you joking me?” The shocked broadcaster replied “They don't want to see that!”

But could the Scottish TV presenter be missing out on making a fortune? The TV host who recently became a grandmother for the first time isn't the only mature lady fans would love to see on the site known for its raunchy content.

Carol Vorderman, 63, fans have begged the former Countdown star to join OnlyFans after she shared a post-workout snap on social media. The TV icon has previously discussed her relationship status as single but has a handful of close male friends.

Susanna Reid, 53, has graced our TV screens for many years and has a huge fan base who would very much like to see more of the single mother of three. Maybe even Vanessa Feltz, 62, might even consider signing up to the site - you never know.

As OnlyFans sees a rise in celebrities including Katie Price, Kerry Katona and Lily Allen joining the site to sell content. Could this be the money making business ventures the stars can fall back on?

