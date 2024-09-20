Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

OnlyFans models Katie Price and Kerry Katona are set to star in the Cinderella pantomime over Christmas.

Katie Price,46, and Kerry Katona, 44, have shared first look images of the Cinderella pantomime where the pair will play the wicked step-sisters. Taking to social media, the TV stars shared a promotional image of themselves posing together and wearing garish and brightly coloured outfits.

Sharing the snap on Instagram Kerry wrote: “Can not wait for this Christmas for Panto!! Me and @katieprice finally working together for the first time since we were both in the jungle. It's going to be one hell of a ride and so much fun.”

Former glamour model Katie Price and ex Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona became besties when they appeared in the third series of I’m a Celebrity Get me Out Of Here in 2004. Katie found love in the jungle with now ex-husband Peter Andre and Kerry went on to win the series and become the first queen of the jungle.

The two OnlyFans stars were extremely close for a few years and even asked each other to be bridesmaids at their weddings. However in 2007, the two ladies fell out after Katie called Kerry a ‘druggie’.

This was just months before Kerry Katona’s infamous This Morning interview where she appeared to be drunk and slurring her words whilst speaking to Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

The former frenemies appear to have buried the hatchet in recent years after reportedly bonding over their children. They both have five children each from previous relationships.

The ladies will be starring in the Cinderella pantomime at the Northwich Memorial Court, Northwich from December 8 to 31 and tickets are on sale now.

