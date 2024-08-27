Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Katie Price lashed out at reporters, calling them "scumbags," as she left a bankruptcy hearing in London that was adjourned to allow for a "private interview" about her finances.

The former glamour model, 46, was due to face questioning from barristers in a specialist bankruptcy court on Tuesday, but her legal team requested that the public examination be postponed. Her lawyer, Bertie Beor-Roberts, argued that Price’s "mental wellbeing and privacy" could be adversely affected by a public hearing and suggested that a private interview would be more productive.

Beor-Roberts acknowledged that the situation was "very complex" and that Price "accepts that things have not gone as smoothly as they might have." He said that Price was keen to cooperate but believed she would be able to provide more comprehensive answers in a private setting without media pressure.

The court agreed to adjourn the hearing, setting the private interview for September 24. Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Nicholas Briggs warned Price that failure to comply with the court's orders could result in her arrest. Price, dressed in all black, confirmed her commitment to attend the interview, stating, "I do."

This latest development follows a series of financial struggles for Price, who was first declared bankrupt in 2019. She was recently ordered to pay 40% of her monthly income from the adult entertainment platform OnlyFans until 2027 to help settle her debts. In March, she was declared bankrupt again over an unpaid tax bill exceeding £750,000.

Price's legal troubles escalated earlier this month when she was arrested at Heathrow Airport following an arrest warrant issued in July for failing to attend a previous court date. She was warned by a judge on August 9 to attend Tuesday’s hearing "with no ifs, no buts," or face arrest again.

As she exited the courtroom in the Rolls Building, Price took the opportunity to lash out at the journalists present, saying, "I hope you reporters write a good story today, won’t you, all the bull***t that you write, scumbags." She did not respond to further questions from the media and left the court in a black cab, accompanied by another woman.

Her ex-husband, Alex Reid, was also in attendance at the hearing.