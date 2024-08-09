Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Katie Price has been ordered by a judge to attend a further hearing later this month regarding her bankruptcy proceedings, with strict instructions to appear "no ifs or buts."

The former glamour model appeared remotely for a brief hearing at the specialist bankruptcy court in the Rolls Building, London, on Friday, just hours after being detained at Heathrow Airport. She arrived on foot through the main entrance wearing a beige outfit and black head covering on Friday, surrounded by photographers.

During the hearing, Deputy Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Daniel Schaffer required Price to give an “undertaking” to the court, committing to attend a scheduled hearing on August 27 at 10.30am, where she will face questions about her finances.

“These are undertakings to the court, meaning if you breach the undertakings in any way, shape, or form, you will be brought back into custody," Judge Schaffer warned. "It is quite a serious matter... You have to attend that date, no ifs or buts, no going abroad, no holidays.”

Price, 46, confirmed her understanding of the court’s demands and added, “I will move my diary for it.”

Although the hearing was conducted at the Rolls Building, Price attended via video link from an office of High Court enforcement staff at the Royal Courts of Justice, having walked there on Friday afternoon. Dressed in a beige outfit and a black head covering, she was accompanied by another woman throughout the proceedings, whom she described as an “appropriate adult.”

Price was arrested at Heathrow on Thursday evening upon her return to the UK, following the issuance of a warrant on July 30 by a different judge after she failed to attend a previous court hearing. She was reportedly bailed the same night, and Judge Schaffer discharged the arrest warrant at the end of Friday’s session.

During the hearing, Price inquired if she could attend the upcoming August hearing remotely, citing her discomfort with attending court in person. She asked, “Am I able to do it by Zoom or in a side room?” The judge declined her request, stating that while she could apply for remote attendance, “it does not take Einstein to do it.”

Price also mentioned her difficulties in securing legal representation, revealing that she had been quoted £50,000 upfront for legal advice. “I can’t get legal aid because I earn. I don’t know what to do on this,” she said. “I have been asking for legal representation for all of this and no one would do it.”

Price was first declared bankrupt in 2019 and in February of this year, she was ordered to pay 40% of her monthly income from her OnlyFans account to the trustee of her bankruptcy until February 2027. In March, she was declared bankrupt again due to an unpaid tax bill exceeding £750,000 owed to HM Revenue & Customs.

Last month, Price failed to attend a hearing where she was expected to answer questions from barristers representing the trustee of her bankruptcies. As a result, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton issued an arrest warrant, emphasizing that Price had been given “very clear warnings” to attend court.

The court was informed that Price had traveled to Turkey at the time, but Judge Burton deemed the reason for her absence “irrelevant,” stating she had “no real excuse” for missing the hearing. The judge noted that Price had provided only “piecemeal co-operation” and had failed to supply “the most basic information” regarding her financial situation.

During that same hearing, Judge Burton ordered that Price deliver six of her vehicles, including a pink Range Rover, to the trustee of her bankruptcies to help settle her debts.