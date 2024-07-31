Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katie Price has posted to social media from Turkey, only one day after an arrest warrant was issued after she failed to appear in court over her bankruptcy.

The former glamour model had been required to appear in court in London on Tuesday (July 30) to attend a hearing relating to her second bankruptcy case and was warned that a no-show could result in her arrest. This didn’t phase Price however, who instead flew to Turkey to undergo further cosmetic surgery.

Price is said to be undergoing a £10,000 face lift at the Trio Clinic in Istanbul, with the star adding that she was also filming a documentary on corrective while in the country. In a statement posted to social media, she said that she was “fully aware of the severity of my current personal financial situation” but was “shocked” that the failure to appear in court had grabbed the headlines.

She said: “The media in my opinion once again are trying to cause continued humiliation to myself and my family. There are far greater and more pressing issues that are more important.”

Price, who travelled to Turkey with boyfriend JJ Slater and her son Harvey, added: “I have and I am continuing to cooperate with the relevant people on matters to the best of my ability which will be addressed after my return from work.”

Yesterday (July 30), Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton said that Price had not provided any relevant evidence that permitted her absence from court. She said: “It is in my judgment necessary that the court issue a warrant for Ms Price’s arrest. She has no real excuse in failing to attend today’s hearing. The reason for her absence today is irrelevant.”

In her statement, the OnlyFans influencer said that by travelling to Turkey, she was continuing her work that would help her to pay towards her debts. She said: “I own my situation and I am trying my best to work my way out of it and put matters right. I have to continue in my work in order to satisfy these bankruptcy orders which is all I am trying to do right now.