Arrest warrant issued for Katie Price after ex-glamour model fails to appear in court over bankruptcy
The former glamour model and reality TV star had received “very clear warnings” that she was required to attend the hearing on Tuesday, July 29, according to Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton. It comes after a judge at a previous hearing said that she was also warned that she may risk arrest if she did not attend future dates and must provide evidence if she could not appear.
Judge Barton ruled that Price, 46, had “failed to attend today’s hearing” and had not provided any explanation for her absence at the specialist bankruptcy court in London. She had been set to face questions about her finances from barristers who represent the trustee of her two bankruptcies.
Judge Barton said: “It is in my judgment necessary that the court issue a warrant for Ms Price’s arrest. She has no real excuse in failing to attend today’s hearing. The reason for her absence today is irrelevant.”
Price declared bankruptcy for the second time in March 2024, after having previously filed in November 2019. At a hearing in February, she had been ordered to pay 40% of her monthly income from her work on the video subscription website OnlyFans the the trustee for the next three years in relation to the first bankruptcy.
The second round of bankruptcy came after Price was hit with a £750,000 HMRC unpaid tax bill. In October 2023, Price said that she was “fed up” with being threatened with legal action and would go to prison to be “done with it all”.
At the hearing on Tuesday, barrister Darragh Connell aid that the trustee does not have “any information as to her whereabouts”, adding that if arrested, Price “would not be kept in custody for a long period of time”, instead being detained to secure her future attendance.
