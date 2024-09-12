Getty Images

Kate Moss and younger sister Lottie Moss recently reconciled after a three year long feud.

Lottie Moss admitted she was rushed to hospital after taking a high-dosage of the weight loss drug Ozempic. According to the Mail Online the younger sister of Kate Moss suffered a a seizure during an emergency trip to the hospital after taking a high dosage of the weight loss drug.

Speaking on her podcast Dream On, Lottie explained: “A few months ago, I was not feeling happy about my weight, I had a friend, and she could get it for me. It was below board, from a doctor, but it wasn't like you go into a doctor's office and he prescribes it for you, takes your blood pressure, and takes tests, which is what you need when you go on something like Ozempic.

“At the end of the day it is a medication, it is dangerous and really meant for weight loss of people of a very large size. When I was taking it, the amount that I was taking was meant for people who are 100 kilos and over and I'm in the 50s range.

“It's these small things I wish I'd known before taking it. But I took it, you inject it into your leg, and it was the worst decision I ever made. This is a warning to everyone. Please, if you're thinking of taking it, do not take it, it's so not worth it.'

She also added: “I would rather die any day than take it again. It made me feel so nauseous. I took it for two weeks. It comes with a pen and different doses, you take one injection one week, one injection the next week and you take every week, and I've never felt sicker in my life.

The OnlyFans model has only recently reconciled with her older sibling Kate Moss after the pair were photographed together celebrating their fathers 80th birthday. The picture was taken by their brother Nick Moss and shared on his social media.

