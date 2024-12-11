Glamour model Katie Price has found a buyer for her “Mucky Mansion” - but will lose money on it.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sun reports that her West Sussex home, made famous in the Mucky Mansion TV series, has been sold for £1.15m. Price bought it for £1.35m in 2014 - and has previously said that it is worth £2m.

In the last decade property prices in general have rocketed - the average detached house in 2014 was £278,000, while now it is £449,500.

Katie Price

The Mucky Mansion has nine bedrooms and four bathrooms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public notice on Rightmove says states: "Mortgagees in possession are now in receipt of an offer for the sum of £1,150,000."

It’s the third time the house has been under offer since it was repossessed, with two sales already having fallen through.

As the house has been repossessed, none of the money will go to Price as she is bankrupt and will go to the people and organisations to which she owes money.

Earlier this year Price said on The Katie Price Show podcast tour: "I absolutely have hated my mansion. I tell you why, nine years of hell I've had there. Fly-tipping, it's haunted… And I am living with it. Whoever buys that house, good luck! I hate it."