Katie Price Mucky Mansion: Star sells house for less than she bought it
The Sun reports that her West Sussex home, made famous in the Mucky Mansion TV series, has been sold for £1.15m. Price bought it for £1.35m in 2014 - and has previously said that it is worth £2m.
In the last decade property prices in general have rocketed - the average detached house in 2014 was £278,000, while now it is £449,500.
The Mucky Mansion has nine bedrooms and four bathrooms
A public notice on Rightmove says states: "Mortgagees in possession are now in receipt of an offer for the sum of £1,150,000."
It’s the third time the house has been under offer since it was repossessed, with two sales already having fallen through.
As the house has been repossessed, none of the money will go to Price as she is bankrupt and will go to the people and organisations to which she owes money.
Earlier this year Price said on The Katie Price Show podcast tour: "I absolutely have hated my mansion. I tell you why, nine years of hell I've had there. Fly-tipping, it's haunted… And I am living with it. Whoever buys that house, good luck! I hate it."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.