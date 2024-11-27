Love Island star Jack Fincham has been charged with allowing his ‘out-of-control dog’ to bite a man,

The Love Island winner faces two counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. In the first incident, in Fincham's hometown of Swanley, Kent, in September 2022, the dog, a black Cane Corso called Elvis, is alleged to have injured a man named Robert Sudell, according to court documents.

In the most recent incident, which took place in June this year in Grays, Essex, the dog caused no injury. Fincham will now have his case heard in January at Southend-on-Sea magistrates' court, according to the Mail Online.

It comes after 32-yearold Fincham, who came to public attention in 2018 when he won the ITV dating show, previously faced critcism from his Instagram followers for buying his dog from Russia in 2021 due to his cropped ears.

Last month, the star posted a photo of himself with his dog who he desrcived as “my best friend in the whole world”. He added: “Have a story to tell you very soon. Sometimes I think this country is done honestly.”

It comes Fincham was spared jail in March after speeding in his car during a cocaine binge. He was behind the wheel of his BMW 520D driving down the hard shoulder of the A2 in Kent when he was stopped by police.

Love Island star is facing court after his dog (pictured) bit a man while supposedly 'out of control'. Photo by Instagram/@jack_charlesf. | Instagram/@jack_charlesf

Fincham later admitted drug driving and driving without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and using false number plates.

At the time, the star told the court he was “driving angry” and on his way to see a friend “who was in a bad way” during the incident, which took place in August 2023. He was given a 12-week sentence suspended for 18 months.

He was also disqualified from getting behind the wheel until October 2029 and must complete 250 hours of unpaid work. That drug-driving conviction was Fincham's second in five months after he was banned from driving for three years the previous October.

Fincham is also not having a great time in his personal life after his an on-off girlfriend, fellow reality star Chloe Brockett, appeared to split up with him again - and then get back together again.

23-year-old Brockett, who is known for appearing on ITV’s The Only Way is Essex, posted an Instagram story on Saturday which read: “Me and Jack are no longer in a relationship, carrying the weight of a 32-year-old who refuses to pay any bills has become somewhat tiresome. Girls, remember to never settle. Always bites you in the backside.”

The day after, however, she retracted the statement and took to her Instagram story again to say something different. Dhe said: “Hey guys. I shouldn't have wrote what I said yesterday, it was untrue and said in anger. From now on I'm going to keep my private life, private. Choose to remain classy in every situation and not air my own dirty laundry. Happy Sunday guys x.”