Reality TV star Calum Best has failed to repay tax debts of £250,000.

The 43-year-old star has earned thousands of pounds over the years for his appearances on various reality shows, including Celebrity Big Brother, SAS: Who Dares Wins, Celebrity Love Island and Celebs Go Dating.

But, he appointed liquidators to close his media firm Trouble to Triumph Limited in 2022. The firm had been set up in 2015 during his first stint in Celeb Big Brother.

Liquidators have now discovered that the company had run up substantial debts, including a £48,971 director’s loan and a £85,625 tax bill. Best, who is son of football legend George, has agreed to pay back his tax bill in £60,000 monthly instalments, according to The Sun.

Calum Best in Celebrity SAS. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Company liquidators said: “Following substantive correspondence with the director, and in consideration of his current financial means, a full and final settlement of £60,000 has been agreed.”

It comes 11 years after Best had to surrender his £75,000 18-carat gold Jean Lassale watch after declaring bankruptcy due to unpaid tax bills.

Best, who lost his dad George 19 years ago yesterday (Monday November 25), has recently been posting many throwback photos of the pair together on his X page.