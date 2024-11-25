Little Britain star David Walliams has revealed that he would have “probably” identified as non-binary in his youth if we was aware of the term.

The comedian, 53, spoke to Australian podcast host Josh Szeps on a recent episode of Szeps’ podcast Uncomfortable Conversations. He spoke about his sexuality and gender identity in the episode.

When asked by the presenter how he would described himself if he were a teenager in the 2020s, Walliams said: “I don't know. I mean, I think in a way I'd probably say I'm non-binary, I think. Probably. I don't know exactly.”

He added: “I sort of think, where would I be positioning myself maybe, if I was now 19 or 20. Because I went to Bristol University and did a drama degree.

“And I think that course is where you're probably… if there's a group of people who are going to be most interested in that sort of area, most drawn to that area, it’s probably going to be drama students.”

David Walliams has said that he would "probably" have identified as non-binary in his youth. | Getty Images

What does non-binary mean?

Non-binary is a term used by people who don’t feel as though they identify with either female or male identities, or if they sit somewhere between the two genders. People who identify as non-binary may use ‘they/them’ pronouns, while some may also use a mix of they/she/he pronouns.

Some people who identify as non-binary may also describe themselves as being genderfluid, or agender.

What did David Walliams say about his sexuality?

During his appearance on the podcast, the former Britain’s Got Talent judge touched on his sexuality, and the perception of his sexuality in the media. When asked, he told Szeps that he had had intimate relations with males during his adolescence, saying:”...it seems odd because these things were a big deal to talk about.”

He said: “Sometimes I think my life would be a lot easier if I was just gay. Because I’m really drawn to gay things. I really like gay culture.

Speaking about his Little Britain co-star, Walliams added: “It's interesting because Matt Lucas is gay. And he's like into football and he's into musicals as well, actually… But yeah I’d say I’m probably sort of camper than him. It’s hard, I don’t know.”

Walliams, a celebrated children’s author, also told Szeps that he believed his debut children’s novel, The Boy In The Dress, was ahead of its time. He said: “I wrote a book called ‘The Boy in the Dress’ 15 years ago, which was sort of seen as a bit more daring then, and it's always something - I've always sort of felt like celebrating difference on, so I've always thought it's exciting.”

Speaking previously to the Radio times in 2013, Walliams hinted that he identified as pansexual, which is an attraction towards a person regardless of their gender or gender identity. He said: “I think it's all about falling in love with the person and that is overlooked, really. I hate it when people 'confess' or 'reveal' their sexuality and also things can change for people over the years.

“So it is about the person but I also think it goes beyond that. You don't just fall in love with someone's body, do you? You fall in love with someone's soul and heart and brain."

Is David Walliams married?

Walliams married model Lara Stone in 2010, with the couple arranging a lavish ceremony at London's upscale Claridge’s Hotel. The couple were together for five years before Walliams filed for divorce in 2015 citing “unreasonable behaviour”. They share a son, 11-year-old Alfred.

How much is David Walliams worth?

Walliams’ net worth reportedly sits at £17 million. He has built is fortune on the back of his hugely successful comedy writing and acting career, as well as finding massive success as an author.

His net worth is expected to be higher than the reported £17m, with his first five books raking in £15m for the star alone.