Soap star Ali Bastian played Becca Dean in Hollyoaks for six years.

Soap actress Ali Bastian was rushed to hospital over the weekend amid cancer diagnosis. The Hollyoaks star, 42, took to social media to thank the A&E team at her local hospital.

Sharing a selfie picture she wrote on Instagram: “Thank you so much to all at Cork University Hospital A&E for taking care of me this weekend. Back home now getting some fresh air and some rest.”

The actress who recently moved to West Cork, Ireland is best known for playing Becca Dean in the Channel 4 soap from 2001 to 2007. In June Ali Bastian was diagnosed with stage two cancer. Last month (October) for breast cancer awareness month the actress made the decision to shave off her hair.

She shared a video of her husband cutting her hair off with the caption: “When you have breast cancer, every month is breast cancer awareness month. Hair loss is just one aspect of all of this that we all wish wasn’t a side effect but I know it’s not forever and a small price to pay for the chance to be well again.

“The deeper I get into my treatment, the more I see this as an outward expression of how stripped back and raw it feels right now. Also sharing as this feels like part of my way… not ‘back’ to myself… as I will be forever changed… but forward towards my future to show up as I am right now. In the truth of today. For all of the warrior women going through this. You are not alone.”

Ali Bastian has been married to David O' Mahoney since 2019 and they have two daughters Isla and Isabella together.

