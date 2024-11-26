Fans of The Great British Bake Off are preparing to say goodbye to series 15, with the show’s finale set to air this evening (November 26).

Over the past nine weeks, viewers have seen the group of amateur bakers as they go through the high and lows of the famous tent. This series has had everything from shocking eliminations, contestants withdrawing and even collapses in the tent.

Now the show’s 15th series is drawing to a close, with three bakers all with one hand on the title and judges Paul Hollywood and Pure Leith set to make a decision. Here’s what you can expect from this year’s finale episode.

Who is in the Great British Bake Off final?

The finalist for the 15th series of The Great British Bake Off were confirmed following last week’s semi-final. Gill’s elimination meant that Christaan, Dylan and Georgie were all confirmed as contestants for this year’s finale.

Christiaan, Dylan and Georgie have all made it through to the 2024 Great British Bake Off final. | Channel 4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon

Christaan

Christaan, 33, is a menswear designer originally from the Netherlands, who now lives in London. He has impressed the judges throughout the week, and picked up his first Star Baker crowning for Patisserie Week in last week’s semi-final.

Dylan

20-year-old Dylan was one of the youngest bakers in this year’s cohort but that didn't stop him from wowing the judges with his show-stopping bakes. The Buckinghamshire shop assistant won Star Baker twice during the series - Bread Week and Desserts Week - and even earned a famed Hollywood handshake for his Gochujang and Garlic Savoury Buns in week 3.

Georgie

Paediatric nurse Georgie, 34 from Carmarthenshire, came out of the gate blazing in the first week, placing high but just missed out on Star Baker. There was nothing to fret about however, as she went on to match Dylan’s double Star Baker status, winning in Caramel Week and 70s week.

What can we expect from The Great British Bake Off 2024 final?

The finale of the 15th series of the show is set to be a show-stopping extravaganza with the remaining bakers going head-to-head. As like previous years, a huge picnic celebration will take place, with eliminated contestants, and friends and family of the finalists coming together to celebrate.

But before any celebrations can take place, our remaining bakers will need to be hard at work trying to pull of the best bakes of their lives to take home the famous cakestand.

Christaan, Dylan and Georgie will face-off in a series of challenges that will see them create the perfect plate of scones, preparing an afternoon tea, and also constructing an impressive hanging tiered cake as a show-stopping centrepiece for the summer garden party.

When is The Great British Bake Off final on TV?

The finale will air live on Channel 4 at 8pm, with the show also available to watch live on Channel 4’s streaming service at the same time. For those unable to watch live, the episode will be available for catch-up on the streaming service shortly after it airs on television.

You can also catch up with the full series on Channel 4, as well as previous series for those who can’t help but grab a second helping.