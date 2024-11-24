Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the 15th series of The Great British bake Off gears up for its final, NationalWorld takes a look at some of the most successful past winner of the popular baking competition show.

Fans of The Great British Bake Off are waiting patiently for the final rise of the series as the 15th series comes to a close on Tuesday evening (November 26). Contestants Dylan Bachelet, Christiaan de Vries and Georgie Grasso are contenders to take home the title.

The show became a cultural phenomenon in the UK during its height and sparked international love and spin-off versions. Many stars got their start on the show after winning the famous cake stand - here are some of the show’s most successful winners.

John Whaite - Series 3

John Waite won the third series of the baking show in 2012. Since finishing the show, John has went on to become a regular contributor to daytime shows such as Lorraine and also starred on Steph’s Packed Lunch until the show’s end in December 2023.

His most notable moment came in 2021, when John was announced as a contestant on the 19th series of Strictly Come Dancing. The Lancashire baker made history on the hit BBC competition show, becoming part of the show’s first ever same-sex pairing with Johannes Radebe. The couple reached the final but were pipped to the glitterball trophy by Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

He also released a series of cookbook following his win on The Great British Bake Off. According to Entertainment Daily, John’s net worth post-show has swelled to £1.5m.

Nadiya Hussain - Series 6

Nadiya has become a household name with a trove of TV shows and cookbook to her name since taking the famous cake stand in series 6. Nadiya’s journey on The Great British Bake Off charmed viewers as she grew in confidence over the weeks, eventually taking the title ahead of Ian Cumming and Tamal Ray.

Her successful shows include Nadiya’s British Food Adventures, and Nadiya’s Family Favourites, as well as becoming a regular on The One Show and writing a food column for The Times. She also had the honour of cooking the late Queen’s 90th birthday cake in 2016. Her cooking empire has earned her a net worth of £3.7m since winning the show.

Candice Brown - Series 7

Candice Brown has tough shoes following up the win of fan favourite Nadiya, but did so with ease. The former PE teacher won the seventh series of The Great British Bake Off after impressing judged Paul and Mary during the show with her showstopping bakes.

After the show, Candice made multiple television appearances on shows such as This Morning and went onto appear on the 10th series of Dancing On Ice. She has since bought a pub called The Green Man in Bedfordshire with her brother Ben - the same pub she had worked at under Tom Kerridge after leaving the show.

As of 2024, The Green man is still open and operating, with Candice at the helm of the pub’s food fare. She has also amassed 262,000 Instagram followers, sharing her latest recipes and life updates with fans.

David Atherton - Series 10

David Atherton took home the cake stand in the show’s 10th series in 2019, beating Steph Blackwell and Alice Fevronia to the title. Since leaving the show, David also made multiple TV appearances and joined previous winner John in appearing on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Alongside his ‘Good To Eat’ cookbook, released in 2021, David has also released a range of children’s cookbook. he has also started a GBBO-themed podcast with fellow contestant Michael Chakraverty called ‘sticky bun boys’. The show sees the ex-contestants review the latest episodes of the show “insights, opinions and a light dusting of shade”.