Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Made in Chelsea couple Sam Prince and Yasmine Zweegers have broken up.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam, 27 and Yasmine, 25 ended their year-long relationship a month ago, but they remain on good terms and ‘close friends’, MailOnline reported. Their breakup also marked the end of their joint podcast, All Things Delicious, which hasn’t released new content since September, seven months after it was launched.

A source told the outlet: "Sam and Yasmine split up a month ago now. It wasn't a nasty breakup at all, and they still remain good friends. Despite the beginning of their relationship being complicated, the couple loved their time together and really value the past year, holidaying and working as a team. But they have decided to prioritise their work and individual projects, moving on from their All Things Delicious podcast."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Made in Chelsea couple Sam Prince and Yasmine Zweegers have broken up. | @samjprince Instagram

Yasmine has been absent from the current season of Made in Chelsea, while Sam has made only brief appearances. However, Yasmine reportedly plans to return to the show in the New Year.

Sam and Yasmine’s romance started in dramatic fashion when Sam pursued Yasmine less than 24 hours after his split from ex-girlfriend Inga Valentiner, an event captured in scenes filmed during a cast trip to Corsica. Inga, heartbroken by the betrayal, ultimately left the E4 series.

Reflecting on his breakup with Inga in 2023, Sam admitted: "I wasn't 100 per cent in the relationship... there's a bit of an age gap, it just didn't feel right. I saw her as my dream person to be with and we shared so many happy memories, but it was an impulse thing. I was speaking about a dream world."

Sam Prince, who owns the plant business Bellr House Plants, and Yasmine have yet to comment publicly on their split.