A reality star has posted a cryptic photo of himself in a hospital bed, causing concern among fans.

Love Island star Zac Ashford took to his Instagram Stories to let her 17,000 followers know he was in the hospital - but did not tell them the reason why.

Fans of the popular ITV 2 dating show will remember that the 29-year-old was an Islander on season ten of the show in 2023, entering Casa Amor as a bombshell on day 26.

He was dumped after only five days, however, and exited the show on day 31 as he had failed to couple up with any of the girls.

Love Island 2023 bombshell contestant Zac Ashford. Photo by ITV. | ITV

In the photo, Ashford’s arm could be sen outstretched with various tubes connected as he lay in a hospital bed. He captioned the image: “God knows when I’m getting outta here.”

He didn’t provide any further context and hasn’t updated fans since.

Since coming out of the Love Island villa, he has posted regularly on his Instagram page. He mostly posts photos from the gym, or selfies, or snaps of him out having a good time.

His most recent post was posted on came on Thursday September 12, where he uploaded a photo of himself at a restaurant. In the captioned he said he had been “wined and dined.”