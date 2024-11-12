Love Island star Malin Andersson has spoken about how her car 'blew up', minutes after she managed to escape the vehicle with her two-year-old daughter. Photo by Instagram/@missmalinsara. | Instagram/@missmalinsara

A reality star has told her fans how she managed to escape from her car with her young daughter seconds before it ‘blew up’.

Love Island star Malin Andersson has told her 684,000 Instagram fans she is "in shock" after the incident, which happened yesterday (Monday November 11).

The former dating show contestant explained in a statement published to her Instagram Stories that she was driving, with her two-year-old daughter Xaya in the car, when the vehicle "started smoking out of nowhere".

She pulled over, collected her child and ran as far away from the car as she could. Minutes later, she said the car burst into flames and exploded. After sharing details of the incident, she announced she would be taking a break from social media, but did not say how long.

Writing on Instagram, she said: "This morning I was driving with Xaya and my car started smoking out of nowhere. I took me Xaya out and ran down the side of the dual carriageway in time and it blew up and caught fire minutes later."

"In shock, staying off here and @erintidey will answer emails or anything needed work wise," Malin added. She also clarified: “Me and Xaya are safe and sound."

This is the second time in just a few months Andersson’s car has caused her trouble. Back in April had no choice but to call the fire brigade for help after her daughter became trapped in the vehicle.

Andersson, aged 32, rose to fame on the second series of ‘Love Island’ in 2016. The star is due to be hosting an online meditation workshop on her Instagram on Thursday (November 14). She has not yet clarified if this will still be taking place.