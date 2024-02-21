Love Island star Malin Andersson reveals drinks and drugs battle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Love Island star Malin Andersson checked into a rehab clinic to battle drink and drug abuse. The 31 year old, who appeared on the second series of Love Island in 2016, has revealed that she spent £12K on the three-week clinic and told The Sun that “Alcohol and drugs felt like such a taboo for me. I felt ashamed and guilty about it.

“I thought for someone like me going to rehab sounded nuts.

“My ego kicked in and I thought, ‘do I really have to go?’ I don’t drink every day. I don’t wake up and want to drink. Sometimes I can go two months without it.”

“But I was using alcohol and drugs as a coping mechanism.”

In recent years, Malin Andersson has endured many tragedies and heartache. Malin’s baby daughter Consy died only a month after she was born in 2019 and this came only weeks after her mother Consy-Gloria lost her fight with cancer. Malin went on to have another baby daughter with Jared in January 2022, but the couple split up soon after the birth.

The Daily Mail also reported that “Malin has also lost her father to cancer, battled eating disorders, lost friends to suicide and survived domestic abuse.” In December 2023, Malin shared a photograph of her late daughter Consy with the caption: “5 whole years. 5 whole years of me grieving, growing and navigating through life.

“I’ve woken up and can’t sleep and I thought to myself… after my mum passing she was my tipping point. It was losing her and also losing myself to the abusive relationship I was in with her dad- it was all a blur.

“So now I unfortunately know the past 5 years have also been a whirlwind of fighting for myself back, whilst also becoming a mum to Xaya. It’s been a ball of heartache, pain and love.”

Malin finished the post by writing: “I know this is a strange way of looking at things but I guess I have recently seen Consy’s passing as a sign of her letting me go as she didn’t want me stuck in pain with her father for the rest of my life and that’s truly how I see it now. She saved herself from all the chaos.

“I know you’re looking down on me and Xay..

“We love you. RIP.”

When Malin went into the clinic, she had to be away from her daughter Xaya and revealed to The Sun that it was very difficult for her. She said that “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, especially being away from Xaya for three weeks.

“I knew it was the right thing to do-not even for her-but for myself.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues in the article and are looking for help with alchohol and drugs abuse

Alcoholics Anyonymous (AA)

* 0800 9177 650

* alcoholica-anyonymous.org.uk

FRANK

* 0300 123 6600

Text 82111