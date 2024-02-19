Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After five weeks of drama, the Love Island All Stars final is here. Maya Jama will host the last episode tonight on ITV2. There are just five couples left in the villa but who will be crowned the winners and win the £50,000, and does it really matter?

I mean yes of course it matters, we've been fully invested in these relationships and voting for our fave couple's but when it comes to money it might not matter as much. The Islanders could actually make a lot more money when the series finishes.

According to a new study by Online casino website Nieuwe Casinos who looked at the potential earrings each Love Island All Stars finalist can make from sponsored Instagram posts, there's a lot of cash to be made from being Love Island famous.

Top five Love Island All Stars set to earn more after final

Georgia Steel (@geesteelx) – £11,400 per sponsored Instagram post

Georgia Steel tops the Love Island All Stars Instagram rich list, with the potential to make £11,400 per sponsored Instagram post, consisting of one post and one story. The series four star has made it to the All Stars final, coupled up with Toby Aromolaran. Georgia has over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, and she also has an engagement rate of 1.8%, the fourth highest rate in the show.

Georgia Harrison (@georgialouiseharrison) – £9,300 per sponsored Instagram post

The second Love Island All Stars finalist on the Instagram rich list is Georgia Harrison, who has the potential to make £9,300 per sponsored Instagram post. Georgia, who is coupled up with series five star Anton Danyluk, has an Instagram following of over 1.2 million, and has an Instagram engagement rate of 1.1%, the fifth highest on this list.

Jess Gale (jessicarosegale) - £9,000 per sponsored Instagram post

The third All Stars finalist on the list is Jess Gale, who has the potential to make £9,000 per sponsored Instagram post. Jess entered the show as a bombshell along with her twin sister Eve, and series five star Joe Garratt, and has made it to the final coupled up with Callum Jones. Jess has over 1.2 million Instagram followers, and an engagement rate of 2.2%, the third highest on this list.

Molly Smith (@mollysmith19) - £8,600 per sponsored Instagram post

Molly Smith is fourth on the Love Island All Stars Instagram rich list, potentially making £8,600 per sponsored Instagram post. Entering as a bombshell along with her ex-boyfriend Callum Jones, Molly is now coupled up with Tom Clare. She has an Instagram following of over 1.1 million and an overall engagement rate of 0.4%, the seventh highest on the list.

Anton Danyluk (@anton_danyluk) - £8,100 per sponsored Instagram post

Anton Danyluk is fifth on the Love Island All Stars Instagram rich list, potentially earning £8,100 per sponsored Instagram post. Anton took part in series five of Love Island and came fifth, he has made it to the final coupled up with Georgia Harrison. He has an Instagram following of over 1.1 million and an overall engagement rate of 0.1%, the second-lowest rate compared to the other contestants.