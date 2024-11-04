The Love Island star updated fans on her one-year-old daughter’s health after a dash to A&E.

Former Love Island star Laura Anderson gave fans an update on her daughter's health after she recently rushed her to hospital.

In an Instagram post shared on her stories the TV star, 35, shared a sweet picture of her daughter Bonnie in a pram and wrote: “Feeling very grateful after a dash to A&E last night. Luckily enough I knew what a febrile convulsion was from being in the crew but my goodness, it's a different story when it's your child and you have to drive to the hospital yourself.

“Also hats off to all the parents dealing with severely sick children and to the strength these children have. I do not know how you cope. You can let me know if you want me to explain what happened as it's not really what I thought.”

Laura Anderson shares one-year-old daughter Bonnie with ex-boyfriend, former Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy. The pair split in February 2023 shortly after announcing they were expecting their first child together. Laura gave birth to Bonnie the following September.

The former Love Island star recently went Instagram official with her new boyfriend Dundee footballer Clark Robertson.

What is a febrile convulsion?

A febrile convulsion, also known as a febrile seizure, is a seizure that occurs in children when they have a high fever.

