Some of Love Island’s most popular couples are still going strong - here’s everything you need to know about what couples are still together, who is married and if there are any Love Island babies.

Love Island is one of the most popular dating shows on TV, with the reality dating show offering a group of single men and women the chance to find love in what is perhaps the most famous villa on television every summer.

Since 2023, all the drama, coupling up, re-coupling and arguments, have been overloked by presenter Maya Jama, return as our host. Jama took on the role after Laura Whitmore stepped down in August 2022 and has been hosting the show ever since, including the first season of Love Island All Stars which debuted in January.

The show has now been on our screens for nine years. With so many contestants, many fans may be wondering how many former Love Island couples have lasted. So, what Love Island couples are still together and who has gotten married and had children? Here’s everything you need to know.

As of October 2024, 14 Love Island UK couples are still together. Photos by Getty Images. Composite image by NationalWorld. | Photos by Getty Images. Composite image by NationalWorld.

What Love Island couples are still together?

Love Island first aired in 2015 and there have been 11 seasons since then, including nine summer seasons and two winter seasons. To date, 14 couples are still going strong, however only three of them won the dating series. Some are now married with kids, whilst others are making plans for their future.

Here are the Love Island couples that are still together:

Molly Smith and Tom Clare - Love Island All Stars 2024 winners

The loved-up couple were crowned the first winners of Love Island All Stars and are still going strong, with Smith moving into Clare’s Manchester abode in June.

Sophie Piper and Joshua Ritchie - Love Island All Stars 2024

Despite split rumours, this pair is still together after finishing the series in third place. The pair have revealed that they are “taking things slowly”, with Piper recently dedicating an Instagram post to her new beau on his birthday, in the caption she wrote: “Still can’t get my head around not knowing you less than four months ago and now I can’t imagine life without you!”

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki - Love Island 2023

The runners up from Love Island 2023 are still an item and have revealed they plan to move in together in a post on social media. Despite being tipped as the favourites to win the summer series they lost out to Jess Harding and Sammy Root, who called it quits just two months after winning. In August, the pair uploaded a TikTok video where they lip-synced to a romantic song to celebrate being together for one year.

Molly Marsh and Zach Noble - Love Island 2023

The explosive pair, who got together in last summer’s Love Island, got back together in May after announcing they had split in March 2023. The couple spent two months travelling in Australia, but are “not putting pressure on their relationship at present, or labelling it.”

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan - Winners of Winter Love Island season 2

Kai and Sanam got together during the highly anticipated Casa Amor period of the show, with the couple quickly becoming fan favourites and eventually bagging the crown. The pair are now engaged, announcing the news on social media in April.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope - Love Island 2022

The couple finished third place in summer Love Island 2022 and, despite breaking up on Casa Amor, they have reconciled and are still going strong. They give fans an insight into their relationship through social media, but have not mentioned a proposal on the horizon as of yet.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page - Love Island 2022

Tasha Ghouri was Love Island’s first deaf contestant back in 2022. She and Andrew Le Page came in fourth in season 8 and have stayed together ever since, with La Page giving her a promise ring for Christmas. They celebrated two years together in July.

Dom Lever and Jess Shears - Love Island 2017

Surprisingly Dom Lever and Jess Shears didn’t couple up in the Love Island villa, instead leaving the series single and going on to date after the show. The pair announced their engagement after three months, got married in 2018 in a ceremony in Mykonos and now have two children.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt - Love Island 2017

The couple finished third in season 3 of Love Island in 2017 and married in 2021. They now have three children, welcoming Nell in 2020, Nora Belle in 2022 and son Brodie in 2024. They have now been together for seven years.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen - Love Island 2016

The couple appeared in the second season of Love Island in 2016. Bowen proposed to Buckland just five months after they started dating, with the couple having the first ever Love Island wedding at Gosfield Hall in Essex. They have one child together, Able, who was born in 2022.

Nathan Massey and Cara Delahoyde - Winners Love Island 2016

Nathan Massey and Cara Delahoyde won the second season of Love Island in 2016 and have since gone on to tie the knot and have two children, Freddie-George and Delilah. However, they did have a rocky patch, with the couple briefly calling it quits after Delahoyde announced her first pregnancy. The pair got back together just before the birth of their son, Freddie-George and married in the summer of 2018.

Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies - Runners Up Love Island 2024

Runners up in the 2024 series, Samuel and Davies are still together and they’ve even moved in together. The couple shared their relationship update on Instagram live after a fan asked whether they’d moved in and they looked so excited to be living together in Wales.

The pair got together right at the start of season 11, even surviving the ultimate test of Casa Amor and reuniting after a few days apart in the villa without any hiccups.

Ayo and Jessica - Love Island 2024

Ayomí "Ayo" Odukoya and Jessica Spencer came fourth in the 2014 series. The pair didn’t have the easiest of starts. Odukoya was originally coupled up with Mimii Ngulube, but had his head turned when Spencer arrived as a Casa Amor bombshell. They’ve been going strong ever since.

Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson

Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson proved their strength when he followed him out the villa the day he was dumped following a public vote. Just days after the pair returned to the UK, Anderson asked Jammeh to become her official girlfriend. In September 2024, the pair confirmed they'd moved in together