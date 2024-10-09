The Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2024 took place on Tuesday evening and helped at the Times Square Edition Hotel in New York.

Pamela Anderson, 57, looked stunning on the red carpet as she posed in mint green cape dress with sparkling jewel design. The Baywatch star continued to show off her age-defying flawless glow with a makeup free look.

Beyoncé looked chic in head-to-toe sunshine yellow outfit with top and satin skirt. The Grammy award winning singer reunited with Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland. The former band mates were photographed together alongside Bey’s mother Tina Knowles and Glamour Editor-in-Chief Samantha Barry.

Actress Brooke Shields was beaming with pride as she walked the red carpet with daughter Rowan Francis. The ladies looked sensational in shimmering sequin dresses, Brooke looked dazzling in a gold maxi dress whilst her daughter wore a strapless silver gown.

Demi Lovato looked elegant in a ‘Goth Glam’ style strapless black dress that cinched in at her waist. Jordyn Woods went in the complete opposite direction with a glamorous emerald green dress, voluptuous bell skirt and thigh high split.

Sadly Laura Whitmore’s purple satin dress paired with burgundy opera gloves fell a bit flat. Nicky (Hilton) Rothschild’s sparkly black dress was beautiful but it was her hairstyle that let the outfit down. A simple side part with Hollywood waves would have been the perfect crown on top of her stylish dress.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

1 . NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Pamela Anderson attends Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour) Getty Images for Glamour Photo: Getty Share

2 . NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Angela Beyince, Tina Knowles, BeyoncÃ©, Kelly Rowland, Samantha Barry, and June Ambrose attend Glamour Women of the Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour) Getty Images for Glamour Photo: Getty Share

3 . Actress Brooke Shields and her daughter, Rowan Francis Henchy, attend Glamour's Women of the Year celebration at The Times Square EDITION Hotel in New York, October 8, 2024. (Photo by Kena BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Share