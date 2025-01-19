Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Convicted sex offender Stephen Bear has returned to social media and has taunted the police in video filmed on a beach in Brazil.

The 35-year-old Celebrity Big Brother star was jailed for 21 months after sharing a sex tape involving his Love Island ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison. He was freed after serving half his sentence in HMP Brixton and now restrictions have been lifted on his social media use, he was quick to post a video involving his 18-year-old girlfriend.

Bear boasted about his freedom in the video, taunting: "The police can't catch me now." Showing that he was sunning himself on a beach in Brazil, with his teenage girlfriend wearing a bikini next to him, Bear bragged: "Life's good. I thought I'd come on here guys and say I love you all, simple as that. I love you all.

"Stay true, because this year I'm fully active, I'm off licence. The police, they could still be after me, but I'm in Brazil. They can't catch me now. Catch me if you can."

With a beer in hand, Bear continued: "I'm just chilling out, licence is finished, police is finished. I can be completely left alone, ready to enjoy my life now. All my conditions are just lifted. Now I can post on social media, that was the main condition, watch this space."

The reality star confirmed where he was as he continued to revel in his new-found freedom: "I'm in Brazil, I don't know if you've heard. This is my 18-year-old Latina girlfriend, say hello baby. We just chilling, I got eight music videos I got to shoot while I'm in Brazil. Thinking of looking at some property while I'm over here."

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) previously told how the reality star had shown "a complete lack of remorse" in the case brought by Georgia Harrison. During the trial, Bear posed for selfies outside the court rooms and serenaded a reporter with 'Lady in Red' when he saw her wearing a red coat. Bear, not known for his subtlety, also arrived at court in lavish outfits and a Rolls Royce, with his father as support.