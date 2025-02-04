Love Island All Stars is dropped a huge new double twist on the islands with two new arrivals to the villa.

Viewers watched a preview of scenes set to be aired on Tuesday evening (February 4) in which two new bombshells entered the villa to shake up those who have settled into their partnerships. The two new arrivals are season nine contestant Samie Elishi and season seven star Chuggs Wallis.

Bosses have added two new contestants to the mix after two of the stars spectacularly quit the South African sun. Fans watched scenes earlier this week that saw Scott Thomas tell his fellow islanders that he had decided to go home, with Ron following in his footsteps 24 hours later.

Samie and Chuggs will be hoping to shake up the villa following the dramatic departures. Here’s everything you need to know about the new arrivals before they hit the villa tonight (February 4).

Who is Samie Elishi?

Samie made it all the way to the final of the 10th series of Love Island with her ex-partner Tom Clare. | ITV

Samie, 24, first introduced herself to viewers in the 10th series of the show in 2023. She entered the villa as a bombshell on day 14 and after initially coupling up with Kai, she coupled up with Tom Clare.

The pair remained loyal to each other throughout the show, even returning to each other after Casa Amor and ended the series in third place, behind Ron and Lana and winner Kai and Sanam.

Samie and Tom continued their relationship on the outside, but unfortunately it didn’t last long. The couple split after just a month outside of the villa, but Samie confirmed that the split was amicable.

She said at the time: "Me and Tom have broken up. It’s ended on good terms. No one’s done anything bad to each other, there’s still lots and lots of love there. It just wasn’t working on the outside and we both agreed on the majority of the things. There’s no bad blood there, me and Tom. I would never say a bad word about him and he wouldn’t about me."

Tom went on to appear on Love Island All Stars season one, which he eventually won with Molly Smith. Samie had a relationship with TOWIE Harry lee but the pair broke up in September 2024 after a few months of dating - will she finally find a lasting connection in the Love Island All Stars villa?

Who is Chuggs Wallis?

Oliver 'Chuggs' Wallis only lasted two days in the Love Island villa in season seven. | ITV

Chuggs, whose real name is Oliver, appeared on the seventh season of Love Island, which aired in 2021. The 26-year-old entered the villa on day four and lasted only two days before being dumped.

He will be hoping for more success this time around, after failing to be picked in the recouplings during his short time in the villa. Chuggs has kept in contact with his Love Island co-stars from season seven despite his short stint, being seen on group holidays with Chloe Burrows, Aaron Francis, and winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

A source close to the show told The Sun: “Whilst Chuggs might not have made the biggest impact on the show, he’s part of the woodwork now and all the islanders will have met him out and about.

“Bosses always felt like he was one of the ones that got away and he’ll have a huge backing on the outside of Millie and the gang. Everyone is excited for Chuggs’ round two.”

Fans think that Chelsea girl Tina, who has become single after her partner Scott left the villa, could be a good match for the Surrey boy.

Love Island All Stars continues at 9pm tonight on ITV2 and ITVX.