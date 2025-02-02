Dancing On Ice star forced to quit hours before live show after injury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedian Josh Jones has already had to leave the show after sustaining an injury during rehearsals.

The second Dancing On Ice star has been forced to quit the show after a devastating injury. Comedian Josh Jones, 32, and his partner, Tippy Packard, had to pull out of Dancing On Ice 2025 after Josh suffered an injury during rehearsals.

A statement was shared after Josh Jones’s injury which read: “Josh Jones sustained an injury during rehearsals and has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice.

"Josh and Tippy's partnership will be greatly missed.

"We will be helping to support Josh and wish him well in his recovery."

Pro skater Vanessa Bauer, who was paired up with Love Island Star Chris Taylor has now taken to Instagram to reveal that she has been forced to quit the show. In a video, she said:” I'm here today with rather upsetting news. I am unfortunately not going to be able to continue on Dancing on Ice with Chris.

"That's really upsetting for me. I have trained Chris since October last year and it is always such an amazing achievement for myself to see someone else progress so much in a skill they've never done before.

"So it's been really rewarding for me to watch this whole journey for Chris [and] the way he's got better week since October and also since the live shows started.”

Vanessa Bauer then went on to explain what had happened to her and said: “I unfortunately had a little accident backstage last week on Dancing on Ice just before the live show on Sunday.

"And I didn't realise how bad it was then, but we did an MRI and it turned out that I have a completely torn ligament, grade three sprain injury and a major grade two sprain injury.

"I shouldn't be skating on an injury like that and so I'm taking all of the advice from the medical professionals here, I am in very good hands."

Following her video, Vanessa has been flooded with support and one fan said: “It’s great to hear a very important message articulated so beautifully about prioritising your physical and mental health Vanessa. I’ve watched you from the start on DOI with celebrities and pros and your talents in performing so effortlessly and being an amazing coach and cheerleader will be unmatched. It’s great to hear you’re taking a brief break for yourself to heal and though we will miss you and the magic you bring to ice, we are all backing and cheerleading for your recovery…as hard as you cheer for your partners! Take care and see you back on the ice when better 💞”

Love Island star Chris Taylor shared a video on his Instagram Stories and said: "While I'm here, let me tell you something about this woman.

"She is hands down the most committed, determined and inspirational woman I have ever met.

"She gives everything 2000% and it's been an honour to be taught by her.

"Very, very sad we don't get to finish this together, but you've got an annoying brother for life now."