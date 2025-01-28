Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern present Dancing on Ice which continues on Sunday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ferne McCann reportedly had a backstage meltdown and broke down in tears after she was sent home for the competition over the weekend. The reality TV star, 34, was the second celebrity to be eliminated from the competition after Chelsee Healy was voted off last week.

Speaking to the ITV hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern, Ferne said: “I'm so gutted, so gutted. But it is what it is. We were having so much fun, I'm really sad. Brendyn, you've been amazing, thank you so much. It's been brilliant. So fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Sun the former TOWIE star is said to be “furious” with friends who didn’t help to keep her in the competition. An insider told the publication: “Her closest friends didn’t even post the ITV number to save her or encourage their fans to vote. One of her best friends totally ignored it even though she’s been there for them through thick and thin.”

Is Ferne McCann still friends with Sam and Billie Faiers?

Ferne McCann had a very public fallout with TOWIE co-stars sisters Sam and Billie Faiers. The former friends fell out in 2022 after Ferne branded Sam a “fat c***” in a leaked voice note. Despite Ferne apologising and saying her comments were “manipulated, edited and taken entirely out of context”, Sam's sister Billie still doesn't speak to Fern.

Who is left on Dancing on Ice?

The celebrities left in the competition are;

Michaela Strachan

Mollie Pearce

Dan Edgar

Sam Aston

Anton Ferdinand

Charlie Brooks

Chris Taylor

Steve Redgrave.

When is the Dancing on Ice final?

The final of Dancing on Ice has yet to be confirmed however it’s expected to be around the middle of March (Sunday, March 16). The show's seventeenth season began airing on ITV on January 12, 2025.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now