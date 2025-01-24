Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 17-year-old TikTok star has been shot dead outside a shopping centre, and four people have been detained.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Siyah, a rising TikTok star known as @s1yahhh._ on TikTok and Instagram, real name Nahsiyah Turner, was killed in the car park of the Los Cerritos Center mall, between Los Angeles County and Orange County, on Saturday (January 18) at around 7.30pm.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported later that evening that they had found a female, who was then unidentified, unresponsive inside her car and that she was later pronounced her dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Paguia, a manager at the Los Cerritos, near Chipotle, told local news media that a nurse attempted to revive her before police came onto the scene. “There was a lady passed out and a full car of boys and one girl, all screaming,” Paguia said. “It was a girl unconscious in her front seat. No pulse. A nurse came by and started doing CPR for a good 10 minutes,” he said.

Paguia said two helicopters, about 10 to 15 police cars, and two ambulances then arrived on the scene. He said closed the shopping centre three hours early, around 8pm, following the shooting and the police kept people in the car park until about 9pm. “Our whole side of the mall got closed by cops. No one was allowed to leave, so I kept everyone safe here,” Paguia said. “There were like 20 cars in the parking lot that couldn’t go home (until 9 pm)”, he added.

Siyah was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from critical injuries. After Siyah's shooting, four males who were passengers in the vehicle were detained.

Siyah, a rising 17-year-old TikTok star, was shot and killed in the car park of a shopping centre. Photo by Instagram/@s1yahhh._. | Instagram/@s1yahhh._

Shortly after the incident, the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station posted on Instagram, requesting that people avoid the area while deputies actively investigated the shooting. They confirmed that there was no active shooter at the time of their post. Then, on Sunday (January 19), the Cerritos Sheriff’s Instagram account updated their Story to confirm that the investigation concluded at 3am. “There are no outstanding suspects. The mall has fully resumed normal operations,” they posted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News of Siyah's death then went viral on social media on Monday (January 20) when Instagram user Messy Maj named Siyah as the victim. The user shared screenshots from local news reporting on the shooting and identified Siyah as the victim in the caption. "Let’s send our condolences and prayers to #Siyah loved ones! She reportedly passed away at the age of 17 from gun violence,” they wrote.

Accompanying the post were pictures of Siyah and screenshots from two news reports: one from CBS News and the other from loscerritonews.net. The latter report stated: "A shooting took place the previous night at Los Cerritos Center near Chipotle, inside a vehicle with multiple people, possibly gang-affiliated. One person was shot, likely by accident, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition." Loscerritosnews.net also said: "The other people in the vehicle were detained. No suspects remain at large. LASD has secured the parking lot for investigation."

Maj also shared a screengrab of an Instagram Story from a woman believed to be Siyah’s mother, which included a senior year photo of the TikToker and the caption: “RIP Siyah Girl, mommy loves you so much always and forever!!!

Lit. Steve DeJong of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau has taken on the case. The officer didn't share any motive for Siyah's apparent murder and said the investigation would be ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As far as the context and investigation, I can’t elaborate,” DeJong told Los Alamitos High School's student newspaper, The Griffin Gazette. “This investigation is going to go on for a while.”

Siyah had hundreds of thousands of followers on her social media accounts, where she was known for posting videos of her dancing and also ‘get ready with me’ videos. Many fans have left messages of condolence on her pages. One wrote: “She was always smiling dancing . . . rest in peace baby.”