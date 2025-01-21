Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Youtuber has posted a video to his channel to let his fans know he has been diagnosed with a rare disease and has had to undergo surgery in hospital.

35-year-old Hikaru Kaihatsu, professionally known as Hikakin, uploaded a video to his HikakinTV channel on Sunday (January 19) where he shared a personal health update with his fans.

In the candid video, which was actually recorded at the end of 2024, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with a rare disease called eosinophilic sinusitis, which required hospitalisation and surgery under general anesthesia.

At the start of the video, the star spoke directly to the camera, saying: “This is my first time undergoing surgery and being hospitalised. I’m filming this two days before the procedure, the night before my admission.” Explaining the need for hospital treatment, he went on: “My chronic illness worsened recently, and my doctors advised that surgery was necessary. I will be admitted tomorrow morning, and the surgery is scheduled for the following day around noon.”

He also described first getting a severe headache during a flight, which led him to seek medical advice. In the comments accompanying the video, the star provided more details. “Toward the end of last year, I was diagnosed with eosinophilic sinusitis, a designated rare disease. Between work commitments, I managed to undergo surgery and hospitalisation,” he said.

“I’m now recovering well and on the road to full recovery. I’m sorry for worrying everyone, especially as some fans noticed my voice had slightly changed. I wanted to share this update once things had stabilised, which is why I’m addressing it now at the start of the year.”

Youtuber Hikakin, real name, Hikaru Kaihatsu, has told his fans he's got a rare health issue and has undergone surgery in hospital. Photo by Youtube/@HikakinTV. | Youtube/@HikakinTV

Eosinophilic sinusitis is a severe form of sinusitis that often requires surgery to remove polyps and accumulated nasal discharge. Kaihatsu said his condition was particularly advanced, and his sinuses completely blocked which had affected his voice. By the end of the video, which lasts more than 50 minutes, the Youtuber showed fans that he is recovering well.

The star was sent many messages from well-wishers on the video. One said: “I'm so glad you're doing well...take care of yourself!” Another added: “Please stay healthy and don't push yourself too hard on streaming.” A third said: “I pray for healing. I wish you the best.”

Kaihatsu runs four YouTube channels, HIKAKIN, HikakinTV, HikakinGames, and HikakinBlog, with a total of over 18 billion video views and over 20 million subscribers. He is also the founder and chief advisor of the YouTube talent agency uuum Inc. He’s also known for being a human beatboxer.