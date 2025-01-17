Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The cause of death has been confirmed for a 31-year-old social media star and father who was found dead inside his cars in the woods two weeks after going missing.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family and friends of 31-year-old Jiare Schneider found his body and the car he was last seen driving in a wooded area off back in November, as reported by FOX 5 Atlanta. His body was found in a wooded area off of Brown Road in Jonesboro, a city in the U.S. State of Arkansas, Clayton County police confirmed to the publication.

Schneider was missing for 10 days before he was found just after 1pm on Tuesday November 26, after an extensive search by police and his friends and family. Schneider’s body was found inside a car matching the description of the silver Toyota 4Runner family members said he had borrowed from a friend for a night out on Friday November 15. He never returned.

Officials have now concluded that the star died from injuries sustained in a car crash, a rep for Clayton County Police Department in Georgia confirmed to TMZ. Schneider's death was ruled accidental, a rep for the police department told the outlet, adding that there was "nothing suspicious" about the tragedy.

Schneider, who was known as @Big_Homie_TooTall on Instagram and TikTok and gained fame online by posting some viral videos, was reportedly last seen traveling the road where he died. The wooded area is about 25 minutes away from a club on Jonesboro Road where it is believed Schneider visited. It is also a few hundred yards from what loved ones called a "content house", where the star’s family believe he had visited during the night before he died.

A content house is a space where content creators and influencers from social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Twitch and more get together to collaborate on new ideas. Schneider’s loved ones used his mobile phone location data to try to find him, and this led them back to Brown Road.

TikTok star Jiare Schneider, aged 31, was found dead in a car in the woods, almost two weeks after he went missing. His cause of death has now been confirmed. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

The social media star leaves behind a young son who was diagnosed with a chromosomal disorder known as DiGeorge Syndrome. The NHS states that DiGeorge syndrome is a condition present from birth that can cause a range of lifelong problems, including heart defects and learning difficulties.

Schneider has been remembered by his loved ones as a great father, brother and friend. "His son, that’s all we can think about … his son," family friend Germequa Bell said previously. The family also previously shared fears that Schneider could have been a victim of foul play. They were also targeted by fraudsters who are claimed he was still alive and being held hostage, despite the fact he had been found dead.

Tributes have been left to the late star online following news of his death. One person said: “You will be missed very deeply. Heart and prayers going to your family members and close friends.” A second person said: “Very tragic and heartbreaking for his family, friends and followers. It sounds like a terrible accident; I hope he didn't suffer for days inside that car.” A third person said: “I’m sorry for his loss and thankful that it wasn’t foul play.”