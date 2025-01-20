Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A social media star who allegedly killed an elderly woman in a car crash has appeared in court - but he now has brain damage after being in an unrelated scooter crash.

33-year-old Garrett Bruno was critically-injured and spent weeks in hospital after he fell while riding his scooter with no helmet on Friday October 25 and cracked his skull.

He suffered the accident 15 days after allegedly causing the crash that killed Esther Abouab, aged 83. The West Hollywood-based travel influencer was rushed to hospital unconscious after his scooter crash. He was reportedly seriously ill in hospital throughout November, a West Hollywood source told MailOnline, and remained under medical care until earlier this month.

Prosecutors still filed a second-degree murder charge against Bruno, and he has now appeared in court. He was wheeled into his arraignment, at Los Angeles Airport Court, on a gurney as he is now suffering from brain damage and cannot stand up unaided. His lawyer lawyer Ambrosio Rodriguez that the disgraced star had also been delirious

During his court appearance, Bruno could move his hands and legs and was able to answer 'yes' to a simple question posed by the judge, according to MailOnline. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, including the second-degree murder charge.

It was initially thought Bruno would not survive his injuries but he regained consciousness late last month. He was then moved from hospital to LA's Twin Towers jail earlier this month, but Rodriguez told the court that Bruno's injuries are so severe the jail cannot provide the care he requires. Prosecutor Geoffrey Rendon labelled Bruno a “menace to society”, however, and said that he had shown no remorse for the death of Abouab.

Social media influencer Garrett Bruno is facing a murder charge after allegedly causing a crash which killed Esther Abouab - but he now has brain damage being in an unrelated scooter crash. Photo by Instagram/@garrett.travels. | Instagram/@garrett.travels

Judge Keith Schwartz ruled that because the injury was not sustained during the crash that killed Abouab, Bruno cannot be photographed during his court appearances to protect his privacy.

Armed police went to arrest Bruno in for Abouab’s murder on Friday November 15, but when they attended they found he was not present and learned of his accident. His ex-boyfriend told Los Angeles Sheriff's Department of his former partner’s scooter accident.

The accident in which Abouab died happened on Thursday October 10. Bruno allegedly ran his Ford Escape SUV into the side of a Ford Expedition in which Abouab was traveling with her husband Joe.

Abouab was rushed to hospital but she later died. Joe Abouab suffered terrible injuries but was treated in hospital and has since been released. Bruno was also discharged from hospital a few days later. A few days after his release, however, Bruno had the first of two scooter accidents when he fell off and broke his jaw. Three metal screws were inserted into his jaw to help him recover.

On Tuesday October 22, Bruno took to Instagram to address Abouab's death. He wrote: “I am very sorry for the loss of this life, but the cause of the accident is still under investigation.”

The court hearing was told that Bruno was traveling at a “high rate of speed” in a 25mph area when he smashed his car in to the vehicle Abouab was traveling in. The force of the impact was said to have slammed Abouab's car across four lanes of traffic.

Bruno's bail was set at $1.2 million (just less than £1 million), with a judge saying he'd have set it higher if he could have done - but wasn’t able to due to Supreme Court law. It is unclear if Bruno’s bail will be paid, and another hearing has been set for later this month to discuss the extent of his injuries.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Bruno faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and could be jailed for life.