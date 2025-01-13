Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A social media influencer has been banned from driving after driving her dad’s Porsche at 93mph along a motorway - but has moaned in court about the punishment because using public transport is “too challenging” for her.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

32-year-old Lucia Campolucci-Bordi was disqualified from driving under the totting up scheme after a police officer found she was speeding in a 142mph seven speed automatic Macan near Liverpool.

The mum-of-two, who is from Southport, Merseyside, told the court that she needed her driving licence to take care of her two young children, aged two and four, who attend nursery and pre-school. She also said she needed a car to get to and from events she attends as a social media star role, such as photoshoots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have had a look into getting taxis and trains but it would just be really challenging for me,” she claimed. She said she could not afford a chauffeur, but did not mention the bus, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Magistrates in the Wirral rejected her application for exceptional hardship, however, and disqualified her driving for six months after they heard she had continued to manage her business despite not driving since November, which is when she received notification from the court about her hearing. The star had already moved the children to a school and childcare closer to her home and her grandparents were helping get the youngsters where they needed to be.

The court heard Campolucci-Bordi, who runs her own social media agency and admitted to the speeding offence, already had nine points on her licence for speeding and having no insurance when she was pulled over again by police on June 6 last year.

Social media influencer and mum-of-two Lucia Campolucci-Bordi, aged 32, has been banned from driving after driving her dad’s Porsche at 93mph along a motorway. Photo by Instagram/@luciacb92. | Instagram/@luciacb92

Tom Oglesby, prosecuting, said that a police officer’s attention was drawn to a grey Porsche Macan being driven by Campolucci-Bordi on the northbound stretch of the M57 between junctions 3 and 4 at 10.16am on June 6 as he believed it was driving in excess of the speed limit. He monitored the car’s speed over a 1.34 mile distance and found it be driving at an average of 93mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The officer caused the vehicle to stop. The officer pointed out the excess speed and that she would be sent a notice of intended prosecution and she made no reply,” Oglesby added.

In answering questions from the legal advisor, Campolucci-Bordi said: “I do a lot of client-facing work, going to meet clients and do content shoots. Obviously I take equipment with me for the content shoots like lighting but it is proving really difficult without a vehicle of my own because the clients are all over the country. They are not all local.

“We do social media, Instagram and TikTok for companies, for hair and beauty brands, skin care brands or aesthetic businesses. We will go to them to get their content and create their social media strategy. We get data. I have got a couple of girls who work for me. They do all the scheduling of the posts, client communications over Zoom and things like that - but they do not do the content or the actual client facing meetings. I will do all that.”

When asked if she had considered employing a chauffeur she said: “I do not know if I would have the financials. I do not have much or any disposable income. I am the sole provider for my children and the profits I take, that pays for our living. I would have to consider sacrificing other things. I do not have any disposable income in the business so it would be really difficult. I got a couple of loans when we bought the house years ago as we had a couple of renovations that were done by cowboy builders. I repay those loans and that is my debt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that not being able to drive had had a negative impact on her business. ''I lost a client in December because I could not go and get the content that we needed,” she said. “It has been really challenging. But I would say more so because of the children than work but it has been difficult because I've not been able to get around to clients and clients shoots which I would normally be able to do.”

Campolucci-Bordi also told the court that she has a mortgage on a property but she is living nearby at her parents’ house while she is going through a separation. She plans to move back into her property once her ex-partner has moved out, she said.

She explained that her children's original nursery and the pre-school were a 25 minutes drive away for her and that her grandfather, who is 85, had been taking the children for her for the last few months. She said due to the distance she had since moved the children nearer to where she lives in case she lost her licence.

Explaining to the court what led her to speed, she said: “It is not an excuse but when the speeding offence happened it was just a difficult time. I had taken the children to my mother-in-law, which is about an hour's drive away and they had been arguing and fighting in the car. They did not want me to leave. I was not focused.”